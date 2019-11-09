Last updated: 04:00 AM ET, Sat November 09 2019

5 Fastest-Growing International Destinations Among US Travelers

Features & Advice Laurie Baratti November 09, 2019

Egypt Pyramids
The Giza pyramids in Egypt. (photo by Lauren Bowman)

A new report published by travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, has ostensibly identified the top five fastest-growing international destinations among U.S. travelers for the year 2019, based upon travel insurance sales on trips occurring between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019.

In a year-over-year comparison, Egypt has held onto the lead position for the second consecutive year, boasting an 84-percent increase in arrivals over the same period in 2018. TheU.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Portugal, and Panama have managed to usurp the positions of some of last year’s top fastest-growing countries, which included Morocco, Tanzania, and Colombia.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
A Boeing 737 Max Takes off from Seattle

Airlines Extend 737 Max Cancellations to March 2020

Airlines & Airports
A crowded TSA security checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport

Homeland Security Seeks to Move REAL ID Application Process...

Airlines & Airports
New Year’s Eve at Walt Disney World Resort

Disney World Attendance Up, Disneyland Visitor Numbers Down

Entertainment
Tourist couple traveling the world.

gallery icon The World's Most Tourist-Friendly Cities

Second spot went to the U.S. Virgin Islands, which demonstrated a 44-percent boost in visitors over the past year, followed by Puerto Rico, which reported a 42-percent rise in tourism, just two short years after the devasting impact of Hurricane Maria.

While Portugal's visitor growth had slowed during 2018, the European nation saw a 40-percent increase in international arrivals during 2019 and has reclaimed a place among the top five. Panama, which recorded a 33-percent rise in visitor arrivals, came in fifth in this year's survey.

The report also found that the average trip cost has increased slightly over the past year—an average of two percent for travel to any of the top five destinations. Tourists headed to Egypt saw the highest price increases and shelled out the most money for their trips, at an average cost of $5,145. Whereas, those who went to Panama spent the least amount on average at $3,023.

Generationally speaking, Egypt experienced the most drastic increase in Gen-Z, Baby Boomer and Silent Generation travelers. In the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Silent Generation led the pack with a 59-percent spike, followed by Baby Boomers, whose arrivals increased by 40 percent.

The amount of Gen-Z, Millennial and Gen-X travelers to Puerto Rico each rose by 51 percent in 2019; while Panamanian tourism received the biggest boost from Millennial visitors, whose numbers have more than doubled compared to the previous year at a rise of 104 percent.

Other noteworthy trends revealed by Squaremouth’s data include surprising decreases in tourism to destinations that were previously experiencing rapid growth. Iceland, which had benefitted from rising popular throughout 2017 and 2018, saw a 13-percent decline in visitors this year, perhaps partially due to the shuttering of low-cost carrier WOW Air back in March. Both China and Russia also witnessed a slowing of tourism growth, with numbers since 2018 dropping by around five percent and four percent, respectively.

For more information on Egypt, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Panama, Portugal

For more Features & Advice News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Best Destinations to See Animals in the Wild - 12

Orangutan Week Is Almost Here and This Is How Travelers Can Help

gallery icon Travel Stories We Love From The Last Decade

Embrace 'Untouristed' Destinations

As International Travel Continues to Slide, Brand USA Even More Critical

Here’s What Europeans Think About Traveling to the USA

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS