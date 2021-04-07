6 of the Most Luxurious Campgrounds in the Northwest
Thanks to luxury campgrounds popping up everywhere, being comfortable and camping is no longer mutually exclusive. There’s even a word for it: glamping. While campgrounds with elevated options exist across the country, there’s no place to enjoy them like the Northwest where the rugged Pacific coastline meets the mighty Rockies.
Whether you’re looking for an upscale yurt or a glamping tent with a chandelier in Washington, a chic vintage trailer in the heart of Oregon wine country or an exclusive place to park your massive RV in Montana, here are six of the most luxurious campgrounds in the Northwest.
1. The Vintages Trailer Resort – Oregon
Don’t have your own trailer let alone a truck that could pull one? No problem. This posh Insta-worthy resort in the Willamette Valley has 35 painstakingly refurbished trailers to choose from. Think fine hotel-quality linens and robes, mattresses so comfortable you’ll forget you’re even camping and gourmet coffee from a local artisan roaster. While the whole point of staying at The Vintages Trailer Resort is to visit the area vineyards, enjoy your own wine tastings poolside at the resort or in the well-appointed clubhouse. Rates start at $79/night.
2. River Dance Lodge, Idaho
While the custom log cabins and canvas glamping tents at River Dance Lodge don’t have TVs or WiFi, you won’t miss either. That’s because the accommodations at Idaho’s “outdoor adventure resort” are handcrafted with the finest natural materials that blend seamlessly into their natural setting. They feature well-equipped kitchens, and the larger log cabins have gas fireplaces and hot tubs. The glamping tents have king-sized pillow-top beds, wood-burning fireplaces and clawfoot soaking tubs. Off-site activities include fly-fishing, hiking, kayaking, mountain biking and whitewater rafting in three local rivers. Rates start at $170/night for cabins and $110/night for the glamping tents. There are a few select sites reserved for campers with their own tents. They start at $10/night per person.
3. Alpenglow Luxury Camping, Alaska
The Last Frontier is about as northwest as it gets. It’s here, in The Land of the Midnight Sun, where you can glamp by the country’s largest glacier accessible by car. Located in Glacier View, Alpenglow Luxury Camping offers mountain tents and forest tents just a stone’s throw from Matanuska Glacier. The tents are built on cedar platforms and include covered decks complete with Adirondack chairs and views for days. The beds are covered with fluffy down comforters, and breakfast is always included. While the tents don’t feature private toilets, the shared bathrooms are in great condition, and the common area features a giant firepit and hand-crafted cedar tub. Rates start at $109/night.
4. Pampered Wilderness, Washington
Modeled after what you’d sleep in while on safari, the canvas cabins at Pampered Wilderness feel straight out of Africa. But this isn’t the Serengeti. This is the scenic shoreline of Deep Lake in Millersylvania State Park just south of Olympia. Choose from six styles of themed cabins including Rustic, Shabby Chic, Safari Suite, Modern Wilderness, Country and Cozy. All are outfitted with king-sized beds (think striking headboards and memory foam mattresses), fireplaces and electric heaters. The only downside is they’re only open from April through October. Rates start at $245/night.
5. Lakedale Resort, Washington
The San Juan Islands are home to epic sea kayaking and world-class whale watching. But they’re also home to Lakedale Resort, a water lover’s paradise located on a forested island not far from Friday Harbor. Accessible by air or boat, it’s surrounded by three lakes offering an array of activities. While there are plenty of campsites for those who like to rough it, the big draw here is the Yurt Village filled with yurts boasting private decks and hot tubs. There are also pet-friendly cabins and posh canvas cottages complete with chandeliers. In the summer, you can stock up on supplies like marshmallows and local wine at The General Store. Rates start at $55/night for traditional tent camping and $279+/night for the cabins, cottages and yurts.
6. Polson Motorcoach Resort, Montana
It’s Class A Motorcoaches (must be in “like-new” condition) only at this exclusive RV resort at Flathead Lake, the Lower 48’s largest natural freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. Lots at Polson Motorcoach Resort are oversized and equipped with plenty of electricity and fast WiFi. There’s even a fenced-in dog run, shared laundry and shower facilities featuring granite countertops and a fitness center outfitted with cardio machines. Or fire up one of the gas fire pits and just enjoy the million-dollar views. The resort is only open from April 15 to October 15, but some campers like it here so much they actually buy their sites! Nightly rates start at $70.
Want more great recommendations? Finding the best RV luxury parks near you is easier than ever, thanks to apps like AllStays or Campendium.
