A Mexico Retreat to Shift Your Career
Features & Advice Leslie K. Hughes January 23, 2023
Are you ready to take control of your career and level up in the work world? Look no further than Casa Velas, a luxury boutique hotel for adults only in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
From April 24-28, 2023, guests can join a transformational retreat led by career counselor and life coach, Ruth Beltran. With over 20 years of experience as a senior business leader and consultant for companies like HBO and Citibank, Beltran is here to guide you on your journey to a renewed career path.
During the retreat, you'll dive into topics like job search strategy, personal mission statements, and interviewing skills, all while taking a closer look at the unique realities and implications of the work world. You'll leave feeling motivated, inspired, and equipped with the tools you need to navigate the changing job market and make informed career decisions.
Here’s a look at the 4-day program:
- April 24th: Arrival and welcome reception at 6:00 p.m.
- April 25th: Getting your bearings & setting our course: - Take a closer look at the most crucial work world realities and the implications for you. - Learn about a strategy for navigating this changing world. - Learn about the North Star template.
- April 26th: North Star and power tools - Learn how to create your own North Star, essential to all career decision-making. - Personal mission statement - Super Power stories - Resumes & letters - Interviews - The campaign "How do people get jobs?"
- April 27th: Putting it together into action - Defining your target - Resume & Interview strategies - Executing a campaign "What to expect" - How to prepare and follow up - Handling hurdles
- April 28th: Departure
The best part? If you’re a hotel guest, the retreat is complimentary. And let's not forget about the luxurious accommodations, gourmet meals, and premium amenities included at Casa Velas. For non-guests, the cost is only $100 per person and includes a welcome reception, 4.5 hours of workshops, and a Q&A session.
Book now by calling 1-888-407-4869 or visiting https://www.hotelcasavelas.com/packages/career-getaway.
