Campgrounds for Dog Lovers

A couple camping with their dog
A couple camping with their dog. (photo via AleksandarNakic / getty images)

Turns out many campers simply love their dogs — and prefer to take Fido along for camping adventures. While some campgrounds have a no-pet policy, there are plenty that roll out the red carpet for our furry friends. So, if you’re looking for a place to camp this fall with your dog, here are some top picks from RVshare:

Normandy Farms Campground

If you live in New England, chances are you know all about this luxurious campground. Normandy Farms is right down the street from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts and is a top pick of animal lovers. The campground has a 1.5-acre dog park with a designated area for smaller dogs. And, if you plan to do an outdoor activity without the pooch, you can drop the dog off at the on-site kennel.

Location: Foxboro, Massachusetts

Rovers RV Campground

Woof! With a name like Rover, I’m sure you can guess this place is all about the dogs. Rovers RV Park, formerly known as Chinook RV Park is where four-legged friends can run off the leash, walk miles of trails and take a refreshing dip in the river. The campground is on the Alsea Bay, (best known for Dungeness crab and Chinook salmon). Highway 101 is about three miles away. There are 22 full hook-up campsites.

Location: Waldport, Oregon

Kampgrounds of America

Kampgrounds of America (KOA) are scattered all across the country and are as pet-friendly as you can get. These campgrounds typically offer tent and RV sites along with cabin rentals. Generally, dogs are allowed at all the sites. There are also many locations that offer K9 dog parks for some off-leash fun.

Location: Nationwide

Lake George RV Park

Lake George RV Park in gorgeous upstate New York offers dogs the opportunity to come along for the trip. The campground boasts a two-acre off-leash dog park that features separate areas for large and small dogs. It also has comfy seating for pet owners, a dog washing station, spray fountain and dog treats available for purchase.

Location: Lake George, New York

Disney’s Fort Wilderness

Take your dog to Disney? You bet. Disney's Fort Wilderness is pet-friendly; just be sure to follow the rules. Dogs must be on a leash while roaming around the campground (unless at the off-leash Waggin' Trails Dog Park). There’s also pet care available if you want to leave the dog in good hands while heading to the local amusement parks in the Orlando area. Check the pet-friendly policy for all the details.

Location: Orlando, Florida

Tip: Find more dog-friendly locations at BringFido.com and DogFriendly.com and check out RV rentals from RVshare.com, a broadry member.

