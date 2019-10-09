Hays Travel Saves Up to 2,500 Jobs With Thomas Cook Purchase
Features & Advice Donald Wood October 09, 2019
After a collapse that left thousands of travelers stranded, Hays Travel announced it would purchase all of the 555 Thomas Cook shops, a deal that could save up to 2,500 jobs.
According to Reuters.com, the cost of the acquisition was not revealed. Hays Travel Managing Director John Hays and Chair Irene Hays announced the family-owned company would be taking over and operate the Thomas Cook network of shops, in addition to its own 190 shops and 1,900 staff members.
John Hays told local media outlets during a press conference that he hopes to have many of the Thomas Cook shops back open by Thursday under the Hayes Travel name and with smaller crews of employees. He admitted there would be some issues as they work out deals with landlords.
There are also possible issues with overlap, as Hays Travel and its former competitor Thomas Cook had shops in similar areas. John Hays would not guarantee all storefronts would remain open, but the company said it plans to bring back all former employees.
The purchase of the Thomas Cook shops gives Hays Travel access to new markets where it had little or no presence, including Scotland and Wales. John Hays told Reuters he was “elated to get the deal over the line. It's been emotional.”
It was also an emotional day for staff impacted by the sudden closure, with many reportedly in tears when they were informed their jobs were saved.
For more information on England
For more Features & Advice News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS