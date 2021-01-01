How to Enjoy a Winter Camping Trip
Janeen Christoff January 01, 2021
Just because it is winter and temperatures are dropping doesn’t mean it’s not a great time to go camping.
Winter camping will definitely look different than trips in the warmer months, but they can still be a fun-filled—and cozy—adventure.
For those who want to try out winter camping off the beaten path, Outforia has put together a list of 10 ways to make the trip enjoyable.
Check the forecast before you leave: “If you’re headed out for a two- to five-day trip, getting an idea of the general weather conditions you’ll face will help you pack the right clothing for staying warm and dry,” Outforia advised.
Start small. Your first winter camping trip doesn’t have to be a ski tour across Greenland,” advised Outforia. “In fact, it’s better to start off small with a weekend adventure at a local camping area so you can get used to the gear and techniques you need to thrive in the winter months.”
Right at the moment, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it’s also a good idea to ensure that campgrounds and state and national parks are open before you begin your journey.
Dress in layers: You’ll hear people say this about any type of outdoor activity, but it’s particularly true for winter camping,” noted Outforia.
Dressing in layers will be key and ensuring you have the right layers will help you stay as warm as possible. Make sure to pack a base layer that is moisture wicking and will help you stay dry. Outer layers should have insulation and, in particularly cold situations, it helps to have a one-piece outer layer that keeps the snow and cold out and body heat in.
Staying dry is your number-one concern: “When people think about the winter, they imagine frigid cold temperatures,” Outforia said. “While it’s true that the winter is generally quite cold, the real danger is getting soaking wet, as this can increase your risk of hypothermia. Be sure that you have quality rain gear, waterproof boots, and plenty of extra gloves and socks on your trip so you never have to wear wet clothes.”
Bring entertainment: “Nighttime is longer during the winter than any other month of the year, so you’ll want to pack some entertainment options for those hours you spend in the tent,” said Outforia. Consider packing a book, a deck of cards or even a small travel-size board game that you can play while wrapped up in your sleeping bag at night.”
Snacks, snacks, snacks: “Your body burns substantially more energy during the winter because it’s working hard to keep you warm in cold conditions. In fact, some people find that they have to eat upwards of 5,000 or even 6,000 calories a day during intense winter activity. The key is to snack on calorie-dense foods, like cheese, chocolate and nuts, throughout the day,” Outforia advised.
Use a hot water bottle to stay warm at night: If you’re frequently cold at night, try bringing a hot water bottle to bed,” said Outforia.
Campers can bring a hot water bottle or even just fill up a Nalgene (or similar bottle) with hot (but not boiling) water. Put the bottle in a sleeping bag for the night for added warmth.
Don’t forget to insulate your electronics: Cold weather drains batteries so keeping them insulated is important to maintain battery life. Put these items in an inner jacket pocket to prevent them from freezing.
Have a pair of camp booties. Although it’s extra weight in your pack, a pair of insulated booties that you can use for walking around camp will help keep your feet warm, dry, and comfortable while winter camping.
Double Up on Sleeping Pads. The ground is very cold at night during the winter, so you’ll need two quality sleeping pads to keep you warm,” said Outforia. “Opt for one foam sleeping pad and one inflatable model for maximum warmth.”
Outforia also has a few must-have items to pack. Travelers should bring down or synthetic booties to keep feet warm, a 16 oz. Nalgene water bottle, waterproof shell mittens, a foam sitting pad, insulated pants, a sun hat, a titanium spork, a buff or neck gaiter, lip balm and hand lotion and a snow shovel with a serrated blade.
