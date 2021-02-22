Many Older Americans Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine Traveling This Spring
Features & Advice Donald Wood February 22, 2021
A new study found that travelers 65 years and older who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are ready to hit the road again this spring.
According to a survey from Harvest Hosts, 3,000 people within the 65-plus age demographic responded and revealed that many older Americans are ready to travel during Spring Break, even if it means leaving their unvaccinated family members behind.
When asked how much they plan to travel in 2021 compared to 2020, 74.6 percent of travelers over 65 said they plan to take more vacation time, as compared to just 26.4 percent who don’t intend to travel more.
“I have found that many of my clients over age 65 are finding that cruising is now out of the question,” Scott Lara of TheCruiseGenius.com said. “They’ve told me that now as they are getting vaccinated, all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica are their No. 1 choices.
“I keep hearing that they like the free COVID testing, free medical insurance, and great social distancing,” Lara continued. “These are the primary reasons why all-inclusive resorts are top on their travel lists.”
The respondents were also asked how their travel plans for this year compare to 2019 before the coronavirus outbreak, with 57.6 percent saying they would travel more and another 26.4 percent saying there would be no change.
Despite more older Americans hitting the road this spring, health officials told the New York Times that travelers who received the COVID-19 vaccination should still plan to follow standard safety protocols, including mandatory masks, sanitation measures and social distancing.
“People are ready to go and hit the road,” ZenBiz Travel President Laurence Pinckney said. “They have the income saved from a year of not traveling. They are ready to go. I am suggesting they wait till the summer or fall.”
