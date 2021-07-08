Last updated: 02:59 PM ET, Thu July 08 2021

MMGY Global Selects Recipients of Grants for Black Travel Organizations

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff July 08, 2021

MMGY study provides insight into black travel and grants for organizations and content creators. (photo via EmirMemedovski / Getty Images)

MMGY Global in partnership with the Black Travel Alliance (BTA) and the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP) has awarded 30 financial grants totaling US$70,000 to Black travel organizations and content creators.

The grants are funded by the proceeds from the sale of The Black Traveler: Insights, Opportunities & Priorities, a groundbreaking research report created by MMGY Travel Intelligence. These new funds are in addition to US$30,000 in report proceeds that have already been distributed to the BTA, NCBMP and the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers (NABHOOD) to support their organizations.

“We believe that travel and tourism empowers communities. When we first started this journey, we wanted to do three things–the first being to heighten awareness for the $129 billion impact of Black travelers," said Jason Dunn, immediate past chair of the NCBMP. "The second was to embolden Black travel organizations globally to walk in their power and remove the false narrative that their business has no value. Third, we wanted to inspire the next generation of Black Travelers to explore the world. It’s refreshing to know that the 10 organizations selected reflect what we set out to do. Mission accomplished."

Grant entries were reviewed by Ursula Petula Barzey, research committee chair with the Black Travel Alliance, and Dunn, immediate past chair of the NCBMP, with the support of MMGY Global. Individuals and organizations from the United States, Canada, France, Germany and U.K./Ireland, where MMGY conducted its study were invited to apply.

“This entire experience–from concepting the study with our partners and analyzing the data to now awarding these grants–has been both eye-opening and extremely rewarding,” said Clayton Reid, CEO of MMGY Global. “The research revealed many issues that need to be addressed in our industry, so I’m proud that these grants will be helping to amplify Black voices and support Black travel organizations.”

Recipients of the Black Travel Organization Grant in alphabetical order include:

Black Kids Adventures, Inc

Black Kids Do Travel

Fight Through Flights, Incorporated

iFLY Youth

Little Africa Paris

Maison Carib

Niagara Bound Tours

Teens of Color Abroad, Inc.

The Vonne Group

The Wind Collective

Recipients of the Black Travel Content Creator Grant in alphabetical order by their first name include:

Aisha Springer, Blogger, Urban Escapist

Brian Oliver, Social Media Influencer, Beyond Bmore

Calvin Hearns, Photographer, The Calvin Chronicles

Caroline Sande, Vlogger, TravelEatSlay

Danielle Desir, Podcaster, The Thought Card

Frederick Murphy, Social Media Influencer, History Before Us

Ime Umoh, Vlogger, Push the Button

Jessica Ufuoma, Blogger, The Ufuoma

Joyce Oladeinde, Blogger, Diy With Joy

Jupiter Kayonga, Photographer, Jupiter Konnections

Kareemah Ashiru, Blogger, Hijabiglobetrotter

Kesi Irvin, Blogger, Kesi To and Fro

Montoya Hudson, Blogger, The Spring Break Family

Roobens Fils, Blogger, Been Around The Globe

Sandy Salyeres, Travel Author, Abenafrica

Sierra Redmond, Journalist, The Daily Impressions

Simone Mills, Blogger, EverytingSimSimma

Sojourner White, Social Media Influencer, Sojournies

Tameika Gentles, Social Media Influencer, Tameika

Tia Mills, Social Media Influencer, Tia Takes The World

“Reviewing the applications for the content creator grant was inspiring for the team as there was a diverse mix of storytellers," said Barzey. "The 20 selected are a snapshot into the amazing but often overlooked talent pool of Black travel content creators who are influential in advancing the Black travel movement. Thus it is gratifying to know that a year of hard work on The Black Traveler study has generated funds to help amplify some of these lesser-known but important voices.”

