Name a Baby Rhino and Win a Free African Adventure
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz November 17, 2020
African Travel, Inc. and The TreadRight Foundation, in partnership with the Wilderness Foundation Africa, are giving a free educational trip to Africa to one lucky travel advisor for naming a newly born male black rhino.
The Wilderness Foundation Africa seeks to help preserve local culture and wildlife in Africa. Using specialized planes to track the black rhino herd in South Africa, the foundation has discovered nineteen new baby black rhinos this year, eleven of which were discovered using the TreadRight and African Travel, Inc.-funded Bat Hawk plane.
As a thank-you for funding the plane, which greatly helps to track these endangered species, the Wilderness Foundation Africa gave the two groups the ability to name one of the new rhinos.
They instead created a contest for travel advisors to name one of the new male baby black rhinos, the winner of which will receive an educational trip to Africa. The contest is open from November 17 to December 1, 2020. The winner will be announced on December 14.
The winner will be chosen by Ami Vitale, TreadRight’s ‘Wildlife’ Ambassador and award-winning National Geographic Magazine photographer who captured the last moments of Sudan, the last male northern white rhino in the world.
"The sustainability of Africa’s wildlife and protection of local cultures will always be our most paramount concern. Our social responsibility is to have a positive impact on the people and communities we visit, to help protect wild and marine life, and to care for the planet we all call home,” says Sherwin Banda, president of African Travel, Inc.
“We believe wildlife conservation is an important element of sustainable travel and we couldn’t be more grateful to have this special opportunity to share with our North American Travel Advisor community and clients,” he adds.
For more information or to participate, please visit AfricanTravelInc.com.
