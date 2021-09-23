New Study Finds Hispanic Travelers Spent $113.9 Billion on Domestic Travel
Lacey Pfalz September 23, 2021
MMGY Global and its nonprofit study partner Travel Unity have released some of its data from its newest study on underrepresented travelers, called “Vistas Latinas: A Landmark Study on U.S. Travelers of Hispanic Descent.”
The study compiles data from two different surveys and studies, both done with at least 3,000 Hispanic travelers. It is the first study to analyze Hispanic travelers and their traveling trends and found that the Hispanic population in America numbers 62.1 million, and Hispanic travelers spent $113.9 billion in domestic leisure travel alone in 2019.
“Vistas Latinas” also analyzes the Hispanic travelers’ mindset in terms of travel: how age, culture and identity all impact travel styles, decisions and preferences. Eighty-three percent of respondents in the survey were born in the U.S., with the majority also noting that their parents were born in the U.S., too. Half of the respondents were of Mexican heritage, while a quarter identified as having a Caribbean heritage.
Many Hispanic travelers are more apt to travel to a destination that has a connection to Hispanic heritage or represents them in their advertising: 57 percent of those surveyed were more likely to visit a destination that embraces Hispanic cultures, businesses and cultural contributions, while just over half also agreed that Hispanic representation in a destination’s marketing made a difference in their decision-making.
The connection to family among Hispanic cultures is strong and still continues to be during travel. Ninety-three percent of Hispanic individuals surveyed said they travel with their families. Of that number, 59 percent said they traveled with immediate family, 30 percent with their parents and 28 percent with adult siblings.
Experiencing their own heritage is also a great focus for them, with six in ten travelers noting that they’d like to learn more about their culture and history. Eighty-five percent of Hispanic travelers have already visited their family’s home country, with almost one-quarter of those traveling back to that country each year.
Experiencing other Latino cultures and destinations is a priority among Hispanic travelers, too, with almost three-quarters agreeing that they’d travel to a destination that doesn’t share their own heritage.
The full “Vistas Latinas” research will be available beginning October 1, 2021, with a free webinar following its release on October 6.
All of the proceeds from the study will go to Travel Unity, a nonprofit seeking to increase diversity in the travel industry. MMGY Global’s supporting sponsors include Destination Cleveland, Discover Puerto Rico, Hilton, Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, NYC & Company, Travel Oregon and Tripadvisor.
"Travel Unity thanks MMGY Global and all of the sponsors of this study for supporting research to better understand the viewpoints of Hispanic travelers," said Roni Weiss, Executive Director of Travel Unity. "We look forward to the industry utilizing these findings to make travel more welcoming to these previously under-researched communities."
To see the full report, please click here.
