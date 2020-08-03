New Toolkit Helps Americans Travel Responsibly, Confidently
Features & Advice U.S. Travel Association Patrick Clarke August 03, 2020
The travel industry is encouraging travelers to do their part by traveling responsibly so they and others can do so confidently amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Travel Association has launched a new Travel Confidently Toolkit featuring industry guidance for promoting the health and safety of all travelers, including enhanced sanitation, redesigned public spaces, improved health screening measures and much more.
"Travelers also have a responsibility," U.S. Travel stated. "They must adopt new travel practices and follow science-based guidelines to help protect the health of their family and those around them, including fellow travelers and industry employees."
"When travel businesses, residents and travelers all do their part, Americans can travel confidently."
U.S. Travel also published a short video highlighting some of the elevated safety measures travel businesses have already implemented as well as the steps travelers must take to protect themselves and others.
Encourage visitors and residents to #WearAMask, keep a safe distance and regularly wash hands with the free resources available in our #TravelConfidently toolkit https://t.co/Lam8LiGhWR pic.twitter.com/uVMELoORzl— U.S. Travel (@USTravel) August 3, 2020
Travelers are highly encouraged to wear a face mask in indoor spaces and when social distancing isn't possible and to wash their hands regularly. Many places, including airports, hotels and restaurants have rolled out contactless check-in and payment systems and have also added hand sanitizing stations to make disinfecting even easier.
