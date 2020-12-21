Study Finds Almost Half of Americans Traveling for Winter Holidays
Donald Wood
A new study found that nearly half of Americans plan to travel during the Winter Holiday period.
According to research from Cars.com, 46 percent of respondents will travel for the December holidays, but 66 percent said they would be driving to avoid potential concerns associated with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Of those traveling this holiday, only 30 percent are flying, 11 percent are taking the train, nine percent are traveling by bus and seven percent are using ride-hailing or taxis.
“Many people are staying home for the holidays as suspected, and those who are traveling will continue to rely on their personal vehicle,” Cars.com editor-in-chief Jenni Newman said. “For most holiday travelers, the decision to drive is no longer primarily influenced by cost or convenience, but safety and security.”
“Cars.com has been tracking travel plans since October and has steadily seen the number of New Year's travelers dwindle,” Newman continued. “This could mean that people are unwilling to give up time with family but more likely to pass on this year's New Year's party.”
The rising number of COVID-cases is also causing many Americans to avoid travel for the New Year’s holiday, with only 33 percent planning a trip for the celebration, which is down from the 41 percent of respondents who previously said they had New Year’s vacation plans.
As for the busiest travel days, Cars.com found that December 23 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and December 24 from 9 a.m. to noon will be the most congested on the roads. The top three cities for holiday travelers include New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta.
