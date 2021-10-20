The New COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map You Need to Bookmark
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke October 20, 2021
A new COVID Travel Map, powered by SHERPA, takes the confusion and stress out of planning international travel during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
With the easy-to-use interactive tool, users can simply enter their travel details, including their passport-issuing country, departure and arrival countries and COVID-19 vaccination status, to view instant, detailed information regarding the latest travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, testing rules and documentation required for travel.
If travelers aren't set on a particular destination, they can also use the filter tool to reveal countries on the map that are open to travel without testing or quarantine requirements; places that are open for travel with testing requirements; destinations that require both testing and quarantine and countries that remain closed to travel with the exception of returning residents.
"This COVID-19 map is a huge asset to travelers and advisors," said Miki Taylor, Founder and CEO at Taylor & Co. Travel. "It will provide travelers with a place to go for up-to-date, current travel requirements in those destinations they are wanting to visit or are traveling to. This will narrow down their expectations when they reach out to their travel advisor to quote and or book their next vacation because they will see what locations best fit their current situation."
"As a travel advisor I really appreciate this map because I can search any location to receive current travel requirements," added Taylor. "This will save advisors a lot of time as it is easy to use and is from a source we can trust."
Travel restrictions and requirements in countries around the world are ever-changing so be sure to check back with the COVID Travel Map before your next trip and reach out to an experienced travel advisor who can help you navigate an international getaway in the time of COVID-19.
Click here for the interactive COVID-19 Travel Map.
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Experience Italy's Marquee Destinations Like Never Before With VRetreats
For more information on United States, Europe, Asia, Africa, South America
For more Features & Advice News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS