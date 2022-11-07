The Trends That Will Transform the Travel Industry in 2023
Shedding light on a rapidly evolving industry, travel technology company Amadeus has revealed the new and changing developments that will play a part in shaping travel over the coming year.
"The world used to predict technology's impact on travel in an entirely physical way, visualizing ever bigger and faster modes of transport,” said Daniel Batchelor, vice president, global corporate marketing, communications and social responsibility for Amadeus. “The future is now here, and it looks very different. People want to reduce their impact on the planet while putting human relationships and wider society first."
"In this exciting new reality, technology is enabling us to reach these goals. The metaverse, biometrics and traveler expectations from the travel industry are combining to shift the landscape rapidly. It is an incredibly exciting time for the industry," he added.
Exploring the metaverse, new biometric possibilities, the ability to work from anywhere, traveling light, and more business bonding opportunities are all predicted to transform the travel industry in 2023.
According to Amadeus, the metaverse, a new kind of travel agent will take traveler engagement to a new level. It’s travel but not as we know it. Travelers will be able to enjoy deeper cultural experiences in an online virtual world along with the opportunity to “try before you buy.”
Though biometric payments via ApplePay and GooglePay are mainstream for retail and travel payments, the company predicts travel will take these payments to the next level. Paying for train tickets, upgrading to business class, in-flight meals and late hotel checkouts will use more convenient and secure touchless payment solutions.
Traveling Light is another trend that has emerged as travelers become more conscious of their carbon footprint and are no longer into the status symbols of designer luggage. Hotels and resorts will make it easier for travelers to slim down their suitcases by offering to rent more bulky items such as sports equipment and exercise gear at the destination.
The "working from roam" trend will see remote workers experiencing a more nomadic lifestyle as more corporations formalize their “work from anywhere” policies. The continued rise of countries encouraging digital nomads through visas and incentives will create easier options for those looking to spend a month abroad.
Amadeus also identified that business travel is back but with a difference. The newest trend of “bonding business breaks” is bringing corporate teams together to bond, collaborate, and strengthen relationships away from the office.
