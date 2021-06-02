Travel Smarter This Summer With New Luggage
Features & Advice Codie Liermann June 02, 2021
Most people in the United States think of Memorial Day weekend as the official start to summer. Families and friends get together for cookouts and parades, and travelers scope out where their summer getaways might take them. With vaccinations on the rise and travel restrictions lifting, people have their eyes set on the travel rebound.
Since most people saved money by taking fewer vacations over the past year, it’s the perfect time to stock up on new travel gear such as luggage.
Kabuto just announced the launch of its new full-size suitcase and backpack to provide travelers with a modern, safe and secure way to travel this season. Two years ago, the company debuted its Carry-On Luggage, and the unveiling of the full-size piece and backpack means travelers will now have everything they need to complete their luggage set.
“In this new reopening world, people are going further than they ever have before with the ability to now travel safely and work remotely,” said Jérôme Tricault, co-founder and CEO of Kabuto. “The need for smarter, more organized travel has never been greater, which is why we designed the new smart trunk and backpack that allows travelers to roam the world with ease.”
In addition to receiving a piece of luggage, travelers purchasing the Kabuto Trunk can also enjoy a TSA-approved removable battery to charge devices without having to find an outlet to sit near and a TSA-approved fingerprint lock.
The hard-shell suitcase is just over 10 pounds with compact dimensions of 28x14x14.5; however, its efficient use of space means travelers have all the room they’ll need. It comes complete with interior bags for optimal organization and 360-degree wheels for easy navigation.
In addition to the Kabuto Trunk, the company is also debuting an expandable two-in-one briefcase and backpack which attaches to the luggage magnetically for a seamless journey.
Although Kabuto luggage may seem like an expensive purchase upfront, the bags prove their worth quickly in durability. And it may just be the last luggage a traveler needs, as a Kabuto purchase includes a lifetime warranty.
The Trunk retails at $899 and the backpack for $429, but travelers can snag these items at the lower costs of $629 and $299 by ordering within the first 30 days of the launch. Kabuto’s Carry-On Luggage is also currently available starting at just over $700. Delivery is free to the United States.
Those interested in traveling smarter this summer can order the Trunk and Backpack here and the Carry-On here.
Sponsored Content
-
7 nights at the price of 6 in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Send Clients to Malta for 7,000 Years of History and Much More
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS