Trip-Stacking and Other Holiday Travel Trends Revealed in New Study
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti October 27, 2022
Economy lodging leader Motel 6 has just released findings from its fifth annual holiday survey, in which it polled over 2,000 Americans who are planning to travel this holiday season.
The data revealed that nearly three in five (57 percent) travelers plan to "trip-stack" during their winter travels this year, tacking on another destination or additional trip, either immediately before or after their principal holiday travel plans.
Participants who are planning to "trip-stack" for the end-of-year holidays said they’re doing so because that period is the only time that friends and family are truly available to travel (67 percent).
Other similarities also emerged among respondents, including the fact that over half (52 percent) are planning trips that will take them across three or more state lines, and nearly half (46 percent) plan on staying at a hotel or motel.
According to the Motel 6 survey, 35 percent of Americans are planning to travel domestically within the U.S. to celebrate the holidays this year. When it comes to travel companions, 63 percent said they’ll be traveling with their children, 53 percent with their parents and 49 percent with friends.
Geographically speaking, 24 percent of those who intend to travel domestically for the holidays will be heading for the West Coast, while 23 percent have set their sights on the East Coast and 21 percent will be on their way to the Midwest.
Among the Americans who will be traveling to holiday celebrations this year, 31 percent plan to fly, 29 percent plan to drive their own vehicle and 12 percent intend to get a rental car to reach their winter destination by road.
"The holidays are a great time to bring back favorite activities or to try entirely new experiences alongside loved ones," said Rob Palleschi, CEO of Motel 6. "With so many travelers adding stops throughout their holiday trips this year and exploring new activities and experiences, we look forward to being a comfortable spot to rest along the way – no matter where your travels take you."
While 61 percent of participants said they’re looking forward to feelings of comfort and familiarity during their winter breaks, nearly three-quarters (71 percent) indicated that they’re more likely to try a new activity during a winter vacation than a summer one.
And, while the majority of participants (72 percent) said they hope to see snow during the holidays, over half admitted to never having seen snow before (54 percent). So, it’s not so surprising that about one-third of American travelers have never participated in such classic wintertime activities as building a snowman (33 percent) or snowball fights (30 percent).
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS