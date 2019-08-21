Last updated: 03:11 PM ET, Wed August 21 2019

WATCH: Mark Murphy Talks Labor Day Travel Trends, Tips

Features & Advice Patrick Clarke August 21, 2019

Mark Murphy on Fox News
PHOTO: Mark Murphy on Fox News. (photo courtesy of travAlliancemedia)

Despite talk of a potential economic recession, this upcoming Labor Day projects to be one of the busiest ever in terms of travel.

TravelPulse founder Mark Murphy recently sat down with Fox News' Your World With Neil Cavuto to discuss what's expected to be a record-breaking end-of-summer travel period, highlighting the biggest trends and sharing some tips for those eyeing a last-minute getaway.

"I think people are looking to stay closer to home. On average, they like to travel for three hours or less. That's been a trend going on for a number of years. If you're going to go away for a long weekend, you want to be able to spend more time in the destination," said Murphy.

Americans looking to venture outside of the country without breaking the bank should look no further than Europe, the travel expert recommends.

"Fares across the Atlantic are fantastic right now. Destinations like Portugal are booming because they're great value destinations. The exchange rate is so fantastic right now. For Americans, the pound hasn't been this low since the mid-1980s," added Murphy.

You can watch Murphy's appearance in its entirety below.

