Why Travelers Should Book Summer 2021 Vacations Now
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz March 22, 2021
The United States is almost ready to begin the highly anticipated travel surge that will jumpstart the travel industry’s recovery.
By the end of May, millions of vaccinated Americans could be traveling again. But who will lead the surge? What will the summer look like for vaccinated Americans? And how can travelers score the cheapest flights when they’re not quite sure yet when they’ll be fully vaccinated or when they should plan their trips?
There are a lot of reasons why travelers should consider planning summer travel, and why it’s important to book their summer travel now.
Right now, the highest group of Americans traveling are the elderly, the majority of whom have already been vaccinated. Those from 73-92 years old make up the largest number of people booking flights, according to a Bank of America study.
Also, there has been more travel optimism and travel bookings in places like the UK and Israel, two countries that have been at the forefront of the vaccination efforts. With two million vaccinations each day in the U.S., America is on the verge of something like this.
A recent Gallup poll showed that 60 percent of Americans believe the COVID-19 pandemic is getting better, with case counts and hospitalizations dropping since the beginning of the year.
There’s also more saved vacation time and money, which means that more people are financially able to travel, too. Scott’s Cheap Flights surveyed its two million members, 83 percent of whom said they planned to make two or more domestic trips in 2021 and 86 percent of whom planned on traveling internationally.
To plan for summer travel, don’t delay booking your flights. Book them before May, which is when the demand will likely skyrocket. Another reason to book now is that all basic economy tickets booked by the end of March can be changed without penalty, while change fees for main economy and higher are gone permanently.
“For travelers hoping to get a cheap flight this summer, now is the time to book,” said Scott’s Cheap Flight’s founder and Chief Flight Expert Scott Keyes. “If you wait to book your summer flights until May, it’s unlikely there’ll be many cheap flights left.”
