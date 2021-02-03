Woman Who Participated in Capitol Riot Asks Judge To Go on Vacation Before Court Appearance
Rich Thomaselli February 03, 2021
Welp, this might be the height of hubris.
A Texas woman, facing charges connected to her alleged activities in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, has asked a federal judge to allow her to travel to Riviera Maya, Mexico, for a work-related ‘bonding retreat.’
The request was first reported by CNN, which reviewed court records associated with the case.
Jenny Cudd, a flower shop owner in Midland, Tx., asked for permission to make the four-day trip, but the judge in the case has apparently not responded to the request.
Cudd was charged with two misdemeanors – knowingly entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds – during the insurrection. She was released shortly after her arrest in January as CNN noted the Justice Department didn't try to keep her in jail before trial, an aggressive move they've reserved for the handful of riot-related defendants accused of violent crimes and conspiracies.
A lawyer representing Cudd previously told CNN she plans to plead not guilty. She has complied with all court-ordered conditions of her release. But in court filings, the Justice Department has described Cudd as unrepentant for her role in the insurrection, citing her comments in Facebook posts and interviews shortly after the riot.
"F--- yes, I am proud of my actions, I f---ing charged the Capitol today with patriots today. Hell, yes, I am proud of my actions," Cudd said in the Facebook video, according to court records, noting that when she reached the Capitol doors she found them open and went inside. She said she was able to "break down the (sic) Nancy Pelosi's office door.”
