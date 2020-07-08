A Tale of Two CoNexions
Nexion Travel Group July 08, 2020
Nexion Travel Group has announced the site of its 2021 CoNexion conference and released new details of its 2020 “CoNexion at Home.” The leading host agency is committed to giving its members an innovative virtual format for this year’s conference, and an exciting event to look forward to in 2021.
CoNexion 2020, originally scheduled to be held at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., was canceled due to Nexion Travel Group’s concern for the safety of attendees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was reconceived as a virtual conference called CoNexion at Home.
CoNexion at Home will offer an array of informative and entertaining general sessions with Nexion Travel Group and travel industry executives, as well as the workshops CoNexion is known for. Nexion Travel Group members will have their choice of classes on marketing, business skills, destination knowledge, sales training and more. Sessions will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT on Sept. 11 to 13, 2020. Attendees will have a chance to interact with supplier representatives at a virtual trade show.
“CoNexion 2020 will be an event made for this time,” said Jackie Friedman, CTC, CTIE, President of Nexion Travel Group. “While we are disappointed to not see our members and supplier partners in person to celebrate our 25th anniversary, the show must go on. Travel is a resilient industry, and we make do with the situation before us. What hasn’t changed is that we still need to connect and learn. CoNexion at Home answers that need, and we are excited to debut this new format.”
Registration and information for CoNexion 2020 will be forthcoming.
Nexion Travel Group also took the unusual step of revealing the location and date of CoNexion 2021, normally announced at the end of the current year’s conference. On a Member Town Hall in June, Friedman revealed that Nexion Travel Group members will be taking to the seas on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Joy. Held from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2021, CoNexion 2021 will depart from New York and sail to Bermuda. Speakers and classes will be announced after CoNexion at Home.
“We are so excited to welcome Nexion Travel Group and its members aboard the Norwegian Joy,” said Katina Athanasiou, Chief Sales Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Conferences at sea are full of opportunities for learning, fun and great memories, and we look forward to celebrating our partnership and a belated 25th birthday for Nexion Travel Group!”
After announcing CoNexion 2021, the event sold out its initial berth of cabins in a record time of 68 hours. The company has been able to open an additional 100 rooms for its members to attend, and these are on track to sell out as well. Nexion Travel Group members can learn more and register at https://nexion.com/conexion-2021/.
“Selling out an event over a year away proves that people are longing to travel and connect,” Friedman commented. “It will truly be a special time when we can all be together and will be a celebration of our industry and how we push through tough times. And until we can meet in person, we will look forward to CoNexion at Home and helping our members develop the skills and knowledge they will need for when travel returns.”
SOURCE: Nexion Travel Group press release.
