Avoya Travel Concludes Part Two of Annual Conference and Wraps Up 2020 on High Note
Host Agency & Consortia Avoya Travel December 07, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Avoya wraps up its two-part conference and looks ahead to plan for the new year. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Avoya Travel, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, recently concluded Part Two of its annual Avoya Conference, marking the successful completion of the two-part virtual conference which spanned eight total days, October 19-22, 2020 and December 1-4, 2020. Avoya offered attendance to Part Two of the event to Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network at no cost to provide access to the important information shared at the conference to even more Independent Agencies to help them prepare for the resumption of leisure travel in 2021.
The extremely successful conference featured an optimistic tone throughout as industry executives from Avoya’s preferred supplier partners detailed specific changes to their products in response to COVID-19 and how they plan to protect the health and safety of customers with new protocols once their companies resume service. The insightful General Sessions were presented by executives from across the travel industry including Oceania Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruise Line, Globus family of brands and many others.
The event’s many networking opportunities were also hailed as some of the most valuable sessions on the agenda as Independent Agencies were able to interact with Avoya’s supplier partners, fellow Independent Agencies and Avoya’s staff to build and strengthen collaborative relationships for the future.
“My favorite part was the ‘speed dating’ with vendors and asking them questions, but I also loved meeting and connecting with other Independent Agencies. The small group supplier sessions were great to ask questions and hear other people ask questions I was thinking,” said Robyn Jacobs, Owner of Orca Travel LLC, a Member of the Avoya Network. “We are all in this together and sometimes just putting a face to the name to know you are not alone is important. It was such a great event.”
With preparation for the return of travel post-pandemic being a major theme of the event, Avoya also featured special segments on travel insurance, limiting liability, and risk management for businesses. Richard Aquino, Vice President, Head of Sales at Allianz Global Assistance hosted a Q&A session on the importance of offering travel insurance to customers and the ways in which COVID-19 has affected travel insurance policies. Ken Richie, an attorney at Holland & Knight, highlighted key steps Independent Agencies can take to limit their liability, avoid legal risks, and protect their businesses. Avoya has also offered access to expert legal and accounting assistance through the Avoya CARES program.
Avoya recently celebrated its position of continued strength in the travel industry at the Avoya Conference: Part One while Part Two focused more on what traveling will look like under the new health and safety protocols and the positive outlook for the future of travel.
“The future of Avoya and leisure travel are very bright. We’ve all weathered this storm together over the last nine months and our virtual conferences were a perfect opportunity for the Avoya Network and Avoya’s supplier partners to build collaborative relationships and share information on what a safe return to travel will look like in 2021,” said Jeff Anderson, Co-President of Avoya Travel. “Travelers lost a year to check destinations off their bucket list and we anticipate surging demand. Very exciting times are ahead!”
The Avoya Conference: Part Two also featured the release of an Avoya Cookbook, a Trivia Night and holiday-themed cocktail parties for all the attendees to socialize and celebrate being a part of the Avoya Family.
To learn more visit www.AvoyaNetwork.com.
SOURCE: Avoya Travel press release.
For more information on Avoya Travel
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS