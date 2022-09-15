Avoya Travel Joins Travel Leaders Network
Donald Wood September 15, 2022
Travel Leaders Network (TLN) announced that Avoya Travel has joined its travel agency network.
The new relationship between TLN and Avoya was designed to benefit both companies by providing additional opportunities for growth and delivering even more value to consumers.
Avoya’s network of independent agencies will gain access to many of TLN’s marketing solutions and cruise, airfare and hotel programs. The strength of Avoya’s model, proprietary technology and patented Live Leads program will generate an abundance of opportunities for TLN.
“We are excited to welcome Avoya Travel Network as our newest member,” TLN President Roger Block said. “Avoya has done groundbreaking work in developing a platform to support its independent travel advisors, and the company’s recent growth is a testament to those efforts.”
“Their unique ability to drive business to our preferred supplier community due to their disciplined process and innovative solutions makes Avoya the perfect partner,” Block continued.
Avoya spent months researching and vetting potential partners and made the decision to affiliate with TLN based on a multitude of well-aligned visions and goals for both organizations, including aggressive growth plans and mutually beneficial partnership programs for travelers, travel advisors and suppliers.
“We share a common commitment to providing travel agencies with the highest level of support so that they can be successful and better serve our mutual clients,” Avoya Travel Co-CEO Jeff Anderson said. “We are excited to be participating in TLN’s proprietary omnichannel Engagement Marketing programs, promotional groups, and more to benefit travelers in North America and beyond.”
A main focal point of Avoya’s search for a new consortia partner was to find a relationship with an organization deeply rooted in the travel distribution channel with highly respected leaders and a symbiotic model with the platform.
