Avoya Travel Launches New Travel Advisor Education Program
Avoya Travel has launched Travel Agent Education Powered by Avoya, a new education platform designed for newcomers to the travel industry seeking the comprehensive educational resource required to own and operate a successful independent travel business.
Launched in partnership with The Travel Institute, the new online curriculum is highlighted by self-paced coursework, support from known travel industry leaders and experts and free registration for the Travel Agent Proficiency (TAP) exam offered by The Travel Institute. Registrants who complete the coursework and pass the TAP exam will receive free memberships to both Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA).
"Since COVID, Avoya Travel has reported a significant increase in interest to affiliate with the Avoya Travel Network with many of these entrepreneurs being new to travel. By offering a dynamic and comprehensive travel agent curriculum, Travel Agent Education Powered by Avoya provides them with the essential foundation and fundamentals to own and operate a successful independent travel business," Steve Hirshan, Senior Vice President of Sales at Avoya Travel, said in a statement.
"The robust curriculum, unmatched support from known travel industry leaders and experts, as well as the included CLIA and ASTA memberships, make this new education platform a true gamechanger for those seeking a successful career in travel. Now more than ever, professional and knowledgeable travel agents are in high demand."
"When beginning a new trade like the travel industry, you must immerse yourself into every learning experience possible. This last year I learned a lot from traveling more, going to Avoya’s conferences, bootcamps, and anything else I can get my hands on,” added Karen Carifee, Owner of Wanderlust Travel Jetsetter, a member of the Avoya Network. "Now I want to grow even more and feel that Travel Agent Education Powered by Avoya will catapult me to that next level for my travel business."
To learn more or enroll in Travel Agent Education Powered by Avoya, visit AvoyaNetwork.com.
