Cruise Planners Now Offers Travelers At-Home COVID-19 Testing
Host Agency & Consortia Cruise Planners April 17, 2021
WHY IT RATES: Travel advisors can now offer their clients at-home COVID-19 testing kits through Cruise Planners to make travel even more seamless. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor
Cruise Planners announced a strategic partnership with ImmunitiRx offering clients convenient, at-home COVID-19 PCR tests they can self-administer before traveling. This would give travelers peace of mind as having COVID test results will allow them to make the most responsible decisions before traveling as well as satisfy most countries' requirements for entry.
“Cruise Planners always strives to provide the best resources for our travel advisors and their clients, so we partnered with ImmunitiRx to offer this service for easy at-home tests,” said Vicky Garcia, COO and co-owner of Cruise Planners.
Peace of Mind With At-Home COVID Testing
Cruise Planners now offers at-home COVID tests, which are saliva-based tests and can be performed a few days before a traveler plans to travel. This is important now since some states, many countries and even travel types, such as air travel and cruises, require proof of negative PCR test results. Travelers can expect to get their results within 24-36 hours of dropping their kits in the mail – a very quick turnaround time.
Changing COVID Policies Creating Confusion
Working with an experienced travel advisor helps travelers stay aware of the ever-changing COVID protocols and policies. Cruise Planners advisors can help their clients navigate through these policies and protocols as well as guide them on the requirements for entry.
How At-Home COVID Tests Helps Travelers
Within 24-36 hours, the results are emailed to a client with appropriate documentation. This is valuable now that the CDC is requiring travelers to show a negative test result within 72 hours prior to departure for certain modes of travel.
Why COVID Testing Matters
The at-home COVID testing kits can even be purchased for non-travel reasons – for example, if a client would like to have a family gathering but wants to ensure they are being responsible and safe. Another benefit is testing kits can be purchased in advance of a future trip but not used until their trip is within a few days because the kits themselves have no shelf-life. Also, most insurance companies cover the full cost of the kits.
“This is another benefit of working with a Cruise Planners travel advisor,” Garcia says. “We always strive to provide top-tier service for Cruise Planners clients.”
SOURCE: Cruise Planners press release.
