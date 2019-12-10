20 in 2020: Preferred Hotels Announces 20 New Properties Launching Next Year
Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand announces 20 new launches across the globe in 2020. From glitzy West Hollywood to historically palatial Stockholm, and from the winelands of Northern California to the undiscovered beaches of Tuscany, each of these new city hotels, beach resorts, and countryside retreats extends luxury independent hospitality at its finest, presenting travelers with an inspiring gateway to an authentic discovery of their chosen destination, wherever their journeys take them next.
Best for a Touch of Hollywood Glamour
Pendry West Hollywood (West Hollywood, California, USA) – Launching summer 2020
Located on the iconic Sunset Strip, Pendry West Hollywood is one of the most anticipated developments in the creative heart of Los Angeles. The ‘new luxury’ hotel – set in an eye-catching glass-fronted building with interiors designed by the acclaimed Martin Brudnizki Design Studio to evoke Californian glamour – comprises 149 guestrooms, including 37 suites and 40 additional residences.
For the property’s signature restaurant and food and beverage outlets, Wolfgang Puck has created an unparalleled culinary experience inspired by the artistic energy of the surrounding area. Other stand-out features include a spectacular rooftop pool and bar adorned with chic cabanas; Spa Pendry a tranquil sanctuary offering personalized wellness treatments; curated public art collections showcasing local talent; bowling alley; and screening room.
Best for an Experiential Foodie Break
The Sense Experience Resort (Tuscany, Italy) – Launching March 2020
Located off the tranquil western central coast of Italy, bordering the Tyrrhenian Sea, The Sense Experience Resort is an eco-retreat made up of 12,000 acres of natural park and pine forest with a private beach in Tuscany’s Maremma region. Inspired by the five senses, the resort offers 112 guestrooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling windows and Italian-designed fabrics and furnishings, with many boasting views of Elba Island and the historic Torre Mozza.
Guests are taken on a sensory culinary journey through dishes rooted in Tuscan experiences at Eatè restaurant; rotating street food menus for quick eats and picnics at onsite food truck L’Apino; and barefoot seven-course suppers on the beach under the stars. Other highlights include an outdoor pool with swim-up bar, complimentary bicycle rentals, cooking courses, yoga and Pilates, and a wealth of adventure activities, including deep-sea fishing, island trips by boat, and vineyard tours.
Best for Historical Urban Elegance
Villa Dagmar (Stockholm, Sweden) – Launching April 2020
Named after Dagmar Bergsten – a trailblazing woman and member of the owner’s family who enjoyed travel, art, and culinary trips to the Mediterranean in the early 1900s – Villa Dagmar is an intimate luxury hotel located in the exclusive Stockholm neighborhood of östermalmstorg, close to City Hall, The Swedish History Museum, and Stureplan Square.
The late 19th century Art Nouveau building extends 70 guestrooms and suites, some with balconies overlooking the inner courtyard and orangery, as well as an organic food store, concept store selling hand-picked designer pieces, spa, flower shop, and signature restaurant serving Mediterranean-fusion cuisine by Michelin-starred Daniel Höglander and Niclas Jönsson.Guests can also enjoy effortless trips to the renowned market hall östermalmshallen, which is connected to the hotel.
Best for a Refined Wine Country Retreat
Montage Healdsburg (Healdsburg, California, USA) – Launching October 2020
The newest launch from Montage Hotels & Resorts, Montage Healdsburg is a transformative hideaway nestled in the hills of Sonoma County, offering travelers a convenient and luxurious base to explore the destination’s celebrated wineries and farm-to-table restaurants.
Designed with sustainability in mind, each of the 130 bungalow-style guestrooms and suites is in historic groves and comprise understated contemporary furnishings crafted with local stone, wood, and copper, along with private outdoor spaces that make up a third of each lodging including fire pits, private outdoor showers, and plush daybeds.
Guests can experience two fine dining restaurants, treatments at Spa Montage, and a host of activities across the 258-acre resort such as winery tours, cooking classes, outdoor musical performances, 250 miles of hiking and biking trails, archery, and the bee apiary.
Best for an Oceanfront Wellness Getaway
Amrit Ocean Resort & Spa (Singer Island, Florida, USA) – Launching June 2020
Comprising more than seven acres of oceanfront in Palm Beach County’s Singer Island, Amrit Ocean Resort & Spa is a luxury coastal getaway created for guests to unplug and recharge. The wellness resort combines Eastern wellbeing philosophies and western technology through The Five Pillars of Wellness – its partnership with ESPA and the Himalayan Institute that connects mindfulness, nutrition, fitness, relaxation, and sleep across its four-story spa, meditation gardens, four farm-to-table restaurants, tranquility pools, outdoor Patanjali yoga classes, and sleep specialist services.
The 153 guestrooms and 34 grand luxury wellness suites include terraces with uninterrupted ocean views featuring circadian rhythm lighting and freestanding bathtubs where guests can enjoy a personalized aromatherapy bath, compliments of a Bath Concierge.
Additional 2020 Openings Include:
Americas
—Greystone Miami Beach (Miami Beach, Florida, USA) – relaunching February 2020: Steps from the white sand beach, the historic 1930s hotel embraces Miami’s energy with Art Deco glamour across 91 guestrooms, a stunning rooftop pool, and a whiskey and dark spirits lounge.
—Hotel Maverick (Grand Junction, Colorado, USA) – launching April 2020: Located steps from Colorado Mesa University, Hotel Maverick will be the first luxury hotel in the area at 45,000 square feet offering 60 guestrooms, two restaurants, and bar.
—The Liberty Trust Hotel (Roanoke, Virginia, USA) – launching April 2020: Set in the Blue Ridge Mountains and originally opened in 1910 as a bank and office building, The Liberty Trust Hotel will launch after a full refurbishment to offer 50 guestrooms and suites.
—Hotel Effie Sandestin (Sandestin, Florida, USA) – launching June 2020: On 2,400 acres of Florida’s Emerald Coast, the hotel integrates coastal charm with Southern hospitality across 250 guestrooms and 19 suites with views of Choctawhatchee Bay and championship golf courses.
—Brenton Hotel (Newport, Rhode Island, USA) – launching June 2020: Located on the waterfront, Brenton Hotel pays homage to the area’s public buildings and their history through its architecture and features 57 sunlit guestrooms and suites with expansive views.
—The Lake House on Canandaigua (Canandaigua, New York, USA) – launching summer 2020: Situated on picturesque Canandaigua Lake, the property offers lakeside luxury across 125 guestrooms, a dedicated events barn, signature restaurant, and destination spa and wellness center.
Europe
—Iberostar Grand Fontana di Trevi (Rome, Italy) – launching March 2020: Just 200 feet from Trevi Fountain, Iberostar Grand Fontana di Trevi extends 19th century Art Deco design elements across 67 guestrooms, two signature restaurants, and a spectacular rooftop terrace with skyline views.
—Villa Copenhagen (Copenhagen, Denmark) – launching April 2020: A historic grand post office turned luxury hotel located next to Tivoli Gardens, Villa Copenhagen highlights conscious, approachable luxury across 390 guestrooms and suites – including a luxurious Earth Suite made solely from sustainable materials – as well as stunning interior gardens and dining outlets.
—The Guardsman (London, United Kingdom) – launching April 2020: On London’s exclusive Buckingham Gate with 53 unique guestrooms and six exclusive residences, The Guardsman offers the atmosphere, discretion, and personal service associated with a private members’ club.
—The Diaoyutai Mansion Frankfurt (Frankfurt, Germany) – launching July 2020: The first European hotel by the Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality hotel group combines traditional Asian design with international flair across 250 guestrooms and suites, steps from Frankfurt’s top attractions.
—Pestana Douro, Riverside Hotel and Conference Centre (Porto, Portugal) – launching May 2020: The newest hotel from Pestana Hotels & Resorts will offer 165 guestrooms and suites, along with meeting and event spaces, on the shores of the Douro River.
—The Londoner (London, United Kingdom) – launching July 2020:Located in Leicester Square, The Londoner is the world’s first super boutique hotel, boasting six subterranean levels and 350 guestrooms including 35 suites, in addition to showcasing the energy of London’s West End through unique design, innovative social spaces, and distinctive restaurants.
Asia
—Alma Resort (Cam Ranh, Vietnam) – launching February 2020: Situated on one of Vietnam’s most beautiful beaches, Alma Resort offers innovative design across nearly 600 apartments and villas, each featuring a waterfront view.
—The Chedi Mumbai (Mumbai, India) – launching March 2020: Located in the heart of India’s commercial capital, The Chedi Mumbai is a serene and stylish oasis with 316 guestrooms and suites offering views of Powai Lake or the city skyline.
—CONNECT BUSAN (Busan, South Korea) – launching May 2020: With 216 guestrooms and suites, each with private balconies and sweeping views of Busan Harbor or Yongdusan Park, CONNECT BUSAN is a respite for leisure and business travelers in South Korea’s historic area.
