A Hyatt Regency Resort Is Coming to Ho Tram, Vietnam
February 25, 2021
Hyatt announced February 25, 2021, that it will open the new Hyatt Regency Ho Tram Resort and Spa and Residences in 2024.
This is the first Hyatt Regency property in southern Vietnam and is located in the popular beach destination of Ho Tram, known for its pristine beaches and beautiful ocean views.
The resort will be located 90 minutes from Ho Chi Minh City. In 2025, the Long Thanh International Airport will open in Ho Tram, making it more accessible to travelers.
The new resort will have 280 guestrooms and 63 pool villas, providing both business and leisure guests with a stress-free oasis. The resort will also feature an elevated forest walk for guests to discover the beautiful tropical forests native to Ho Tram, as well as separate adult and children's pools.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with IFF Holdings for the first time on Hyatt Regency Ho Tram Resort and Spa and Residences as we continue to prioritize thoughtful growth in locations that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members, customers and owners,” said David Udell, group president, Asia-Pacific, Hyatt.
“This will be a strategic addition to our brand footprint in Vietnam and will complement Hyatt’s growing resort offerings, which include future openings in key leisure destinations such as Halong Bay and Phu Quoc."
