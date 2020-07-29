A New Private Island Resort Is Coming to the Bahamas
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz July 29, 2020
Montage Hotels & Resorts announced on July 28 it will be building its first venture into the Caribbean, a luxury resort and villa complex called Montage Cay located in the Abaco Islands of the Bahamas.
The resort will also include The Residences at Montage Cay, which comprises fully-furnished villas as well as custom-designed estate lots, both types sharing stunning views of the sea. Both the resort and The Residences will debut in 2023.
“We are honored to partner with the team at Sterling Global to bring Montage Cay to life and introduce our first Caribbean resort,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Montage International. “Surrounded by calm waters, warm breezes and panoramic beauty, Montage Cay will perfectly combine its breathtaking setting with signature Montage amenities and service. We have designed the resort to take full advantage of the island’s natural beauty, setting the stage for one of the finest ultra-luxury resorts in the Caribbean. We are grateful to the Bahamian community for their warm welcome and look forward to bringing Montage to this special part of the world.”
Montage has partnered with Sterling Global Financial to build the 48-acre private-island resort and residential community in what was previously known as Matt Lowe’s Cay in the Abacos.
Montage Cay is committed to offering incredible amenities as well as a pristine natural environment. Its amenities will include private plunge pools, outdoor showers and private gardens and lounge areas complementing the 50 modern Bahamian-style suites.
Montage Cay boasts seven white-sand beaches and will include a 46-slip marina for access by ocean as well as access to all of the incredible ocean activities available, like snorkeling in the coral reefs.
“We are honored to be partners with Montage International in the development of this spectacular project. I am confident that the combination of Sterling’s development expertise and Montage’s operational expertise will result in an unparalleled private island escape and community that will set a new standard for luxury living,” said David Kosoy, Executive Chairman & Founder of Sterling Global Financial.
Montage Cay guests and residents have many ways to travel to the island. The Bahamas has several direct flights from North America as well as Europe. The island will also have an area to land private jets and charter planes. Access by sea, along with the 46-slip marina, is also available. Montage Cay is only a ten-minute boat ride from Marsh Harbour.
For more information on Montage Cay, contact your local travel agent or visit www.montagehotels.com.
For more information on Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS