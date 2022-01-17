Accor's New Hotels & Resorts Opening in 2022
Accor will be welcoming over 300 new hotels and resorts to its brands in 2022, including in desirable destinations like London, Doha and Moscow, as well as more unexpected destinations like Tbilisi, Georgia and AlUla, Saudi Arabia.
The Raffles London at The OWO will open later this year in what is the historic Old War Office, once inhabited by Britain’s most famous statesmen. The architectural marvel will feature 120 rooms and suites, 85 residences and 11 dining areas and bars.
Two new properties, the MGallery Issy-les-Moulineaux Domaine de la Reine Margot and greet Paris Vincennes further strengthen Accor’s ties to the city, as its headquarters and for its support of the future 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which are to be held in the city. Europe will welcome twenty-two other new properties throughout the year.
In North America, the highly anticipated Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences will begin welcoming guests this year. The 35-story building offers a sky bar, a three-story sky lobby and a speakeasy, among other attractions. North and Central America will also welcome five others to the Accor portfolio in 2022.
Another strong region for Accor is the Middle East, with eight new properties including the stunning double structure of the Raffles Doha and the Fairmont Doha, as well as the luxurious Banyan Tree AlUla.
Asia will welcome twenty new Accor-branded properties this year, including the first of the new Emblems Collection brand, the palatial Guiyang Art Center Hotel, as well as other notables like the Naru Hotel Seoul by MGallery.
The Pacific region will welcome three new hotels and resorts this year, including The Sebel Wellington Lower Hutt in New Zealand, which will offer apartment-style accommodations along the Hutt River, as well as The Porter House Hotel by MGallery in Sydney, Australia, combining a new 36-story tower to an original historic building from the 1870s.
"Accor is a strong believer in the power of diversity - in our workforce, our client base and our brands," said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO, Accor. "We continuously introduce fresh concepts and exciting new places to discover. With more than 300 new hotels and resorts opening their doors in 2022, we are certain that each member of our vast community of loyal guests around the world will find somewhere unique to inspire their next journey."
