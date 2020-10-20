'Alohilani Resort's Soulful Hawaii Experience and Elevated Safety Protocols
With the announcement of travel resuming in Hawaii, 'Alohilani Resort is excited to welcome back guests and has partnered with the Hawaii Tourism Authority to launch their Malama Hawaii initiative which promotes responsible travel and gives visitors a long-lasting understanding of what it means to embrace malama and take care of our Earth, each other and ourselves. 'Alohilani has created their “Unforgettable, Soulful Hawaii” package to offer a culturally significant experience rooted in giving back to the beautiful island of Oahu.
The package includes a complimentary 5th night to encourage visitors to take part in a voluntourism activity during their stay and connect with the local community and culture.
Guests who book the package will receive a one-day luxury car rental by Enterprise Rent-A-Car to leisurely enjoy a picturesque drive along the coast, through the historic surf town Haleiwa on the North Shore before arriving at Gunstock Ranch where they will plant their very own indigenous tree to help rehabilitate the native ecosystem and revive the endangered hardwood species.
They will also receive a traditional Hawaiian ocean blessing, which is done to give thanks, resolve any negative emotions or situations and celebrate all that life has to offer. The sacred ceremony is an integral part of Hawaiian culture and is now being shared with travelers from across the country so they can leave Waikiki feeling hopeful, serene and connected. The package also highlights a $200 dining credit at the Resort restaurants, Morimoto Asia and Momosan Ramen House, both by acclaimed Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto or Swell Pool & Bar known for its delectable all-day poolside fare.
“Myself and the 'Alohilani team have been preparing for our guests’ return and are so excited and grateful to welcome mainland visitors back to the Resort,” said Kelly Sanders, Senior Vice President of Operations. “After a pause in travel for the past few months, we are ready to reopen our doors and are confident that we will offer our guests a safe, unforgettable, and enriching trip to the island.”
In order to comply with state-mandated safety standards, 'Alohilani Resort has implemented industry-leading elevated cleanliness standards and comprehensive strategies to keep both guests and staff safe. The resort’s “Be Well. Stay Well” cleanliness protocols include social distancing measures, enhanced and more frequent cleaning, sanitizer stations throughout the property, personal protective equipment for staff, and each guest room will offer safety kits that include a protective mask, sanitizing wipes, and disposable gloves. All guest room doors will be sealed until guest arrival to provide assurance that your room is your room and no-touch in-room dining is available.
More details on the safety protocols can be found here. In accordance with the state guidelines, all visitors must show proof of a negative COVID test from an approved vendor at least 72-hours prior to their arrival or partake in a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Up-to-date information on Hawaii’s travel guidelines can be found here.
The Unforgettable, Soulful Hawaii package is available for $2,300, accommodating two guests for four nights plus a complimentary night in a Premium Oceanfront Room.
To book, visit https://www.alohilaniresort.com/special-offers/soulful-hawaii/.
