AMResorts, SB Resorts Management End Agreement

June 10, 2020
SB Resort Management and AMResorts jointly announced that two Montego Bay properties will be rebranded.
Sunscape Splash Montego Bay and Sunscape Cove Montego Bay Resorts will be rebranded as Sunset Beach Resort, Spa & Waterpark and Oasis at Sunset.
Sunset Resorts previously operated and managed both properties from May 1998 until July 2015. They were known as Sunset Beach Resort and Spa and Oasis at Sunset. In August of 2015, management of the properties was turned over to AMResorts but they will return to their previous identities when they reopen in the fall. Both properties are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re excited to be moving forward and writing a new chapter for both our beloved Montego Bay properties,” said Ian Kerr, Managing Director of Sunset Resorts. “We look forward to welcoming our guests back with our unmatched Jamaican hospitality, friendly service and attention to detail.”
The resorts will not only be rebranded when they reopen, they will also undergo a refurbishment to reflect the change.
