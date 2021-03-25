Last updated: 10:58 AM ET, Thu March 25 2021

AMResorts To Open Mazatlan Dreams Property in December 2022

March 25, 2021

A rendering of Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlan
A rendering of Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlan. (photo via AMResorts)

AMResorts will debut Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlan – its 35th property in Mexico – in December 2022.

Construction on the $70 million beachfront property, which will be set on a 12-acre estate, began on March 25, 2021.

The resort will feature 43 suites with swim-out pools; 14 master suites and a presidential suite with a pool; five restaurants and six bars; a spa and wellness center; two main pools and a third pool for adults; a kids and teens club; a theater; and a convention center accommodating 700 people.

A groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Mazatlan Governor Ordaz; Secretary of Tourism Miguel Torruco; Grupo PINSA Chairman of the Board Leovigildo; and AMResorts Executive Chairman Alejandro Zozaya and CEO Alejandro Reynal.

AMResorts operates properties under eight brands in 11 destinations in Mexico, and 24 resorts in seven countries, which include Spain, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Costa Rica.

In addition to Dreams Resorts & Spas, AMResorts brands include Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Now Resorts & Spas, Sunscape Resorts & Spas, Reflect Resorts & Spas and Alua Hotels & Resorts.

