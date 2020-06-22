An Update on Disney Resort Hotel Reopenings
As the Walt Disney World Resort continues its phased reopening, the theme park company announced its Vacation Club resorts and Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground would welcome guests back on June 22.
The properties opening Monday include Bay Lake Tower, Boulder Ridge Villas, Copper Creek Villas & Cabins, Animal Kingdom Villas, Beach Club Villas, BoardWalk Villas, Old Key West Resort, Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, Riviera Resort, Saratoga Springs Resort and The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.
The reopening Disney resorts have detailed new health and safety guidelines, enhanced sanitation practices and operational changes that guests can expect to see, including mandatory facial coverings.
Travelers who previously booked a stay at a Disney resort that temporality closed during the coronavirus outbreak will be eligible to modify their itinerary starting Monday. Reservations for stays in 2021 will begin booking on June 24.
Disney also revealed it would open the following hotels in the coming months, including Jambo House (July 10), Caribbean Beach Resort (July 29), Polynesian Village Resort and Art of Animation Resort (August 12), Yacht & Beach Club Resorts (August 24), Grand Floridian Resort & Spa (September 21), BoardWalk Resort (October 1) and Coronado Springs Resort (October 14).
Company officials announced a new reservations system to manage attendance last week, Disney Park Pass. Starting when the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopen, all guests with a ticket or Annual Pass will be required to make a reservation in advance for each park entry.
Disney also revealed changes to the resort’s seasonal events like EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival, H2O Glow Nights, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
