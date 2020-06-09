Disney World Reopening Select Hotels With Modifications in Place
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti June 09, 2020
According to Orlando’s Spectrum News 13, the Walt Disney World Resort has revealed that it will reopen some of its hotel properties to guests and Vacation Club members, beginning June 22, 2020.
Reopening at limited capacity on June 22 are Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, and select Disney Vacation Club Deluxe Villa Resorts: Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort; Boulder Ridge Villas, and Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge; Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas–Kidani Village, Disney’s Beach Club Villas; Disney’s BoardWalk Villas; Disney’s Old Key West Resort; Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows; Disney’s Riviera Resort; Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort and The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort.
An update released by Disney details new health and safety guidelines, enhanced sanitation practices and operational changes that guests can expect to see upon reopening:
—Hotel guests should arrive on property only if they’re in possession of confirmed room reservations.
—Having a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park access, Disney noted. When the parks begin their phased reopening in July, they’ll utilize a new system to control capacities that requires guests to book advance reservations for entry.
—During the initial reopening, FastPass+ service will be suspended and hotel guests won’t have access to the ‘Extra Magic Hours’ benefit until further notice.
Prevention
—Disney is encouraging guests to conduct their own temperature checks and health monitoring prior to arrival, and hotel guests will be subject to health screenings.
—Guests ages two and up will be required to wear face masks while occupying public areas of any Disney Resort hotels, except while swimming or seated for dining.
—To cut back on the need for person-to-person interactions at the front desk, Disney is recommending that hotel guests check-in online or via the ‘My Disney Experience’ app, and all guests will be automatically checked out of their rooms at the end of their stay.
On Property
—Common areas will routinely receive enhanced cleanings, particularly in such high-traffic areas as public elevators and escalators, handrails, benches, tables, handles, restrooms, etc.
—Accommodations will be thoroughly cleaned between guest stays, with particular attention on disinfecting such high-touch surfaces as TV remotes and door handles, steam-cleaning floors and cleaning housekeeping tools between servicing each room.
—Inside their rooms, guests will notice extra towels and linens, double-cased pillows, individually-wrapped glassware, and other items that have been sanitized and wrapped in single-use packaging.
—Housekeeping services have been modified to provide a light cleaning every other day of guests’ stays to remove trash and used towels, replenish towels and amenity items, clean counters and vacuum, as needed. Guests can also decline the every-other-day service.
Tech Solutions
—Beginning June 22, guests will be able to chat with a Resort Cast Member via the ‘My Disney Experience app’ to help with any questions during their stay, providing convenient customer-support services that don’t require guests to wait in line or visit the lobby.
—Disney recommends downloading the latest very of the ‘My Disney Experience’ app to mobile devices, with notifications and locations services enabled, to facilitate guest stays.
—The company also advises using cashless/contactless forms of payment, including MagicBands issued to hotel guests, which they can use to charge purchases to their Disney Resort hotel folio account.
Disney’s Orlando theme parks themselves won’t actually reopen until next month, with the Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom scheduled to throw open their gates on July 11, followed by Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15, 2020.
The resort-adjacent Disney Springs already began its phased reopening process on May 20, following a two-month, COVID-19-related complete closure. Fittingly, Star Wars-franchise Stormtroopers have been put in play to help enforce new health and safety protocols at the retail, restaurant and entertainment complex, which is likewise operating at limited capacity and with certain restrictions in place to prevent potential viral spread.
For more information, visit disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/resorts/.
