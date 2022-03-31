Apple Leisure Group Adds New Dreams Resort to Punta Cana Portfolio
Apple Leisure Group (ALG) announced an affiliate signing of Dreams Flora Resort & Spa to become the brand’s sixth resort in Punta Cana and its 29th overall.
The Dreams Resorts & Spas by AMR Collection resort is expected to open by the end of 2022 and will feature 520 luxuriously appointed rooms, each with a private terrace or balcony offering ocean, garden and pool views.
Located in Cabeza de Toro, Punta Cana, will offer five a la carte dining choices, six bars and lounges, pool and beach service, unlimited spirits, 24-hour room and concierge services, a spa, daily activities, entertainment, nightly events and more.
“We are pleased with the addition of Dreams Flora Resort & Spa to the Dominican Republic where AMR Collection currently has 12 resorts across five award-winning brands,” ALG Group President of Global Business Development Javier Coll said.
“With natural beauty, and diverse cultural offerings, the Dominican Republic is an in-demand destination for luxury leisure travel,” Coll continued. “Apple Leisure Group is committed to the destination and its role in the success of our brands for years to come.”
For the adventure-seeking family, the onsite waterpark features two waterslides and The Explorer’s Club for Kids and Core Zone Teens Club welcome children to enjoy dedicated activities and programming.
To further enhance guest safety, the brand offers AMR Collection’s CleanComplete Verification. The 360-degree quality, safety and hygiene protocols take into account every aspect of resort operations, backed by the highest-level third-party certification.
