ASTA Supports Hotel Advertising Act

Hotel & Resort American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) Janeen Christoff October 09, 2019
It doesn’t seem like many things in politics can draw the ire of both political parties but it seems the country is united in its despise for resort fees.
The Hotel Advertising Transparency Act of 2019, which was introduced by Reps. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Tex.) and Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) last week, seeks to require any mandatory fees apart from taxes to be shown in the advertised price of a hotel room.
The bill would also require other accommodations that offer nightly, hourly or weekly rates to adhere to the new law as well.
“When travelers search for hotel options, they deserve to see straightforward prices," Fortenberry said in a statement. "They should not get hit with hidden fees that are designed to confuse consumers and distort the actual price. I am pleased to support this legislation that will result in greater transparency for the traveling public.”
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) showed their support for the legislation in a letter of support.
“ASTA has long supported efforts to increase transparency in travel pricing, including the U.S. Department of Transportation’s full-fare advertising rule and Federal Trade Commission efforts to increase hotel pricing transparency, with which you are familiar,” said ASTA in the letter. “We believe hidden hotel resort fees violate this principle of transparency, and that public sentiment is with us (and with you) on this issue. According to our annual “How America Travels” consumer research study, in 2017 61 percent of consumers opposed altogether the practice of hotels adding mandatory resort fees atop advertised rates.”
“As such, we strongly support H.R. 4489, which would ensure that consumers are shown the full pre-tax price of a hotel room while searching and comparing lodging options for their next trip (hopefully with the assistance of an ASTA-member travel advisor).”
