Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas Offers Special 'Singles Day' Package

November 11 is Singles’ Day, an unofficial Chinese holiday whose popularity has extended to the Western world as a sort of anti-Valentine’s Day. Since its inception in 1993, it has grown into the world’s largest online shopping day, so this year, for its contribution, Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas will be offering a special ‘Singles Day Package’ that’s only bookable within a 24-hour window.
Playing on the singleness represented in the date itself (11/11), the resort will offer guests their choice of the following stays at a $1,111 price tag:
— Two nights at The Cove
— Three nights at The Royal
— Four Nights at The Coral
All guests will also receive a $111 daily resort credit, which they might use at Dolphin Cay, the Caribbean’s premier marine animal rehabilitation facility, where you can swim with the resident dolphins, meet sea lions or paddleboard alongside the dolphins in their 14-acre habitat.
Resort credits are also applicable toward Atlantis LIVE performances, select food and beverage outlets, and much more. Guests also receive two complimentary rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to make it easy and convenient to fulfill testing requirements for their return to the U.S.
Guests can book with the Singles Day Package for stays between November 11, 2021 – October 31, 2022, either by visiting atlantisbahamas.com or calling 1800-ATLANTIS. Of course, you’ll want to read the fine print, which (among other things) details that the special rate is exclusive of taxes, resort fees and housekeeping gratuities and that certain blackout dates apply, including December 27, 2021 – January 1, 2022.
You can, of course, add further days to your stay at the prevailing rates, which would afford you more time to enjoy paradisiacal white-sand beaches surrounded by a bright turquoise sea, multiple swimming pools, diverse dining experiences, spa offerings, island golf courses and more.
Among the resort’s most popular amenities are the Atlantis Casino, Atlantis Marina, Ocean Club Golf Course, Mandara Spa; fine dining at Nobu, and Todd English's Olives; the Marina Village and Crystal Court shops; Aquaventure, the Caribbean’s water park; and Dolphin Cay, the world's largest open-air marine habitat that’s home to over 50,000 aquatic animals.
