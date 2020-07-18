Atlantis Paradise Island Extends Coronavirus-Related Closure
July 18, 2020
Atlantis Paradise Island announced an extended closure of the property as confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States continues to rise.
Officials representing the resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas revealed they are tracking new information daily about the viral pandemic and will share reopening updates through its website and social media channels.
Atlantis Paradise Island has worked diligently to train and prepare staff with the latest health protocols as the coronavirus situation changes, but the property has not deemed it safe enough to reopen at this time.
“We have made the difficult decision to extend Atlantis’ closure, prioritizing the health and safety of our team, our guests, and our community first,” Atlantis President Audrey Oswell said. “While we are excited and energized by the opportunity to welcome our guests with warm Bahamian hospitality, we believe that extending our closure is in the best interest of public health at this time.”
As part of the resort’s efforts to protect guests, the property announced a partnership with the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic and launched the Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise.
The Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise will ensure the resort’s cleaning and sanitization policies meet or exceed operational standards when it reopens. The Bahamas Ministry of Health reported zero active cases of the disease on Paradise Island since the start of the outbreak.
