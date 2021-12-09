Atlantis Paradise Island Unveils January Sale
Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas unveiled a January sale, which offers guests savings of up to 30 percent off stays at The Coral, 25 percent off stays at The Royal and 20 percent off stays at The Reef.
In addition, guests will receive $20 for every $100 of Experience Credits they buy.
The credits can be used for an array of dining options such as Nobu and Fish, as well as for Dolphin Cay and other marine experiences.
Additionally, guests staying at The Cove will receive $100 in daily resort credit during the January sale.
The sale was announced shortly after Atlantis Paradise Island’s introduction of Atlantis Gift Cards, which can be purchased in $50, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000 increments and used toward accommodations, dining destinations, shopping, the Mandara Spa, golf and Aquaventure and Dolphin Cay activities.
The sale applies for bookings from Dec. 26, 2021, to Jan. 24, 2022, at www.atlantisbahamas.com for stays from Jan. 1, 2022, to Feb. 28, 2023.
Blackout dates apply.
