Last updated: 05:51 PM ET, Thu December 09 2021

Atlantis Paradise Island Unveils January Sale

Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Claudette Covey December 09, 2021

Atlantis Paradise Island.
Atlantis Paradise Island. (photo via iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus / fallbrook)

Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas unveiled a January sale, which offers guests savings of up to 30 percent off stays at The Coral, 25 percent off stays at The Royal and 20 percent off stays at The Reef.

Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Resilient Lady

Virgin Voyages Reveals Epic Wave Season Offer

The Crystal Symphony

Crystal Launches Savings on Cruises for Solo Travelers

Southwest Airplane (Photo via Southwest)

Southwest Airlines Puts Winter Flights on Sale From $39...

Distrito T-Mobile, Puerto Rico, fireworks, Discover Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Is Giving Away a New Year’s Eve Vacation

ADVERTISING

In addition, guests will receive $20 for every $100 of Experience Credits they buy.

The credits can be used for an array of dining options such as Nobu and Fish, as well as for Dolphin Cay and other marine experiences.

Additionally, guests staying at The Cove will receive $100 in daily resort credit during the January sale.

The sale was announced shortly after Atlantis Paradise Island’s introduction of Atlantis Gift Cards, which can be purchased in $50, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000 increments and used toward accommodations, dining destinations, shopping, the Mandara Spa, golf and Aquaventure and Dolphin Cay activities.

The sale applies for bookings from Dec. 26, 2021, to Jan. 24, 2022, at www.atlantisbahamas.com for stays from Jan. 1, 2022, to Feb. 28, 2023.

Blackout dates apply.

For more information on Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas, Bahamas

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Hyatt Magma Resort Santorini, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand Santorini, Hyatt Greece

Hyatt To Expand Luxury Hotel Brand Portfolio in Europe, Middle...

Marriott To Debut 30+ Luxury Hotels Next Year

gallery icon New Hotels and Resorts Opening in Mexico and the Caribbean in 2022

Vail Resorts Agrees to Purchase Several Pennsylvania Ski Resorts

Travelers Are Putting a Focus on High-Quality Service

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS