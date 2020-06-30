Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts Announces July 1 Reopenings
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts today confirmed that it will be reopening several of its properties across the Caribbean, Mexico and Spain as of July 1, 2020, with an enhanced set of health and safety measures to safeguard against the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Since the global pandemic forced the closure of the brand’s hotels and resorts, Bahia Principe has been hard at work developing these new health and hygiene measures, which it’s incorporated into a comprehensive, sustainable operational model that’s now ready to debut under its catchy new slogan, ‘Start Afresh’.
Bahia Principe will proudly begin welcoming guests back to the following properties, beginning July 1:
—Bahia Principe Sunlight Coral Playa – Mallorca, Spain
—Bahia Principe Sunlight Costa Adeje – Tenerife, Spain
—Bahia Principe Fantasia Punta Cana – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
—Bahia Principe Luxury Ambar – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
—Bahia Principe Luxury Akumal – Riviera Maya, Mexico
—Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica – Runaway Bay, Jamaica
While Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts has already earned health and safety certifications, and prestigious sustainability seals from Earth Check and Travelife, the brand also continues working diligently to satisfy regulations in each of the countries where it operates and implementing the wider recommendations issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Institute for Spanish Tourist Quality (ICTE).
“This situation has highlighted the strength of our across-the-board commitment to the creation of economic, environmental and social value in the short and long term…We are convinced that companies can actively participate in this global effort and that a dynamic link must be created between nature, health and business,” Encarna Piñero, CEO of parent company Grupo Piñero, said in a statement.
