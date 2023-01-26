Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts Announces Plans for Over $100 Million Investment
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts officials announced plans for major developments in 2023, including an investment of over $100 million to continue its five-year investment strategy.
The Spanish tourism company that owns the hotel brand, Grupo Pinero, revealed that 70 million would be awarded to its hotel division, 16 million will go to the Bahia Principe Residences and Golf division and six million will be handed to the Travel and Mobility divisions.
The largest refurbishment underway is the Bahia Principe Luxury Esmeralda Hotel, a $32 million investment, which is scheduled to reopen in December 2023. Four other properties will continue their $43 million renovation developments, including recreation areas and new gastronomic concepts.
As part of Grupo Pinero’s commitment to sustainability, the company will invest more than $4 million under the Natural Capital strategic axis. An additional 2.5 million will be awarded to the Energy and Climate axis, for energy management and cost reduction in resorts.
Officials will also invest over $5 million in digital transformation projects to improve customer experience and back-office efficiency.
The money used by the Residential and Golf Division is mainly to refurbish and improve services and create walkways to enjoy all the benefits in the beach club overseeing the Caribbean Sea.
The Travel and Mobility Division will use its money to renew and expand the fleet of Solbus vehicles in the Dominican Republic and open new offices in Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Puerto Plata, doubling the workforce in Mexico.
