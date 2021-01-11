Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts Kicks Off Its First Sale of 2021
WHY IT RATES: This highly anticipated sale is valid for stays at select properties in the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Jamaica. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts is inviting travelers to kick off their 2021 travel plans with impressive savings on bookings of up to 65 percent, a complimentary stay for one child at select properties and up to $1,630 USD in resort credits via the newly launched Trip Enhancer program. Travelers can begin their countdown to happiness and choose from a variety of backdrops to enjoy tropical vacations fit for families, couples or large groups, at unbeatable prices.
“For those who listed more travel as one of their 2021 resolutions, the Happiness Sale makes it possible to stay true to that promise and enjoy an all-inclusive experience in the Caribbean without breaking the bank,” said Helen Montijano, vice president of sales and marketing for the U.S. and Canada.
“We want our travel friends to know that Bahia Principe is here at a time they need it most, which is why we invite them to escape the cold winter months or enjoy an affordable summer break with a travel window that runs through December 2021. As always, our signature deal rewards travelers who like to plan ahead to enjoy unbeatable discounts throughout high seasons and holiday weekends.”
Available at select properties in Dominican Republic, Mexico and Jamaica, the highly anticipated Happiness Sale is valid for travel through December 17, 2021, with a two-week booking window running from January 12-26, 2021.
As if travelers needed additional incentive, the promotion includes Trip Enhancer, the program recently launched by Bahia Principe offering resort credits to guests that made their reservations during the booking window.
Through this program, those who book a four-night stay earn up to $1,200 USD in resort credits, or $1,630 USD for a seven-night stay. These credits can be used for a variety of services and amenities such as spa services, shopping, room upgrades, food and beverage, golf, professional photos, among others. Additionally, guests can make their reservations with peace of mind as there are no fees for free cancelations until April 30, 2021.
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts has rigorous safety and hygiene measures in place at all of its resorts, which were developed in collaboration with HS Consulting, international consultants specialized in the tourism industry. From proper social distancing and increase of cleaning and disinfection to continuous training, health checks, digitalizing experiences and more, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts' extensive safety and hygiene program covers all the bases to assure the wellbeing of all.
Guests can book stays online at www.bahia-principe.com or via their preferred travel agent.
SOURCE: Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts press release.
