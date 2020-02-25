Bahia Principe Invests $60 Million in Renovations
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey February 25, 2020
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts received $60 million from its parent company, Grupo Piñero, for upgrades at its properties in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
In all, $40 million will be invested at Bahia Principe Grand Tulum to institute the company’s new Origin concept, which pays tribute to the Mayan community.
The facelift will also include the renovation of villas, Premium Superior rooms and suites, and a pool appointed with Mayan symbolism.
The remaining $20 million will be invested in resorts and residential complexes at other properties in the Dominican Republic and Mexico, as well Bahia’s Riviera Maya golf course, which recently entered a partnership with Professional Golfers Association of America (USPGA) to better target the course to U.S. market.
“This agreement supports our promise to create exciting experiences for our clients and also helps strengthen our commitment to the golf segment and the sport as a whole in the destinations in which we operate,” said Jaime Sitiar, managing director of Bahia Principe Residences & Golf. “As of December 2020, we will be extending this alliance with the USPGA to our facilities in the Dominican Republic.”
In the final analysis, Grupo Piñero CEO Encarna Piñero said that the enhancements were designed to “surpass guest expectations in a hospitality landscape that is becoming increasingly competitive each year.”
