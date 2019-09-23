Barcelo Maya Riviera to Open December 2019
December 15, 2019, will mark the opening of the new, all-inclusive, adults-only, all-suite resort, Barceló Maya Riviera. This expansion project represents a combined investment amount of $250 million for the Barceló Hotel Group.
As the latest addition to the renowned Barceló Maya Grand Resort complex in Mexico’s spectacular Riviera Maya region, the new resort joins five other brand properties: Barceló Maya Palace, Barceló Maya Beach, Barceló Maya Caribe, Barceló Maya Colonial and Barceló Maya Tropical.
Barceló Maya Riviera will encompass 850 guest accommodations—Junior Suites or Suites—more than half of which will feature incredible ocean views. The resort will feature over 100 swim-up suites, hot tubs incorporated into all guestroom balconies, minibars stocked daily with free refills of snacks and drinks, and double or super king-sized beds.
The resort’s on-site, specialty dining options will showcase a diversity of world cuisines, including Mexican (complete with a “Tacoyaki” bar), French fine-dining, Italian, and Japanese (including ten Teppanyaki tables and one Robatayaki table for fireside cooking), in addition to an international buffet-style restaurant that’s open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Also included in guests’ stays will be wine, beer, cocktails and appetizers available from any of five bars, including a convenient poolside bar and an exceptional lobby bar.
Guests staying at Barceló Maya Riviera will also enjoy privileged access to all offerings at the Barceló Maya Grand Resort complex’ five other resorts. That’s a total of 22 restaurants, ten pools, three water parks, three theatres and a bowling alley to choose from; plus the new Ventura Fly & Ride Park, a thrilling, world-class adventure park built exclusively for Barceló Hotel Group.
“We’re thrilled to be opening our new adults-only property in Riviera Maya this winter,” said Stefania Ballotta, Director of Sales & Marketing at Barceló Maya Grand Resort. “Fun, luxury and relaxation will all be easily within reach here – and we can’t wait to welcome our first guests.”
Also in December 2019, the resort complex will be unveiling Barceló Maya Arena, destined to become the region’s largest convention center and inventory of meeting-space. The venue can accommodate up to 8,000 attendees, offering more than 190,000 square feet of customizable, multi-purpose space for expos, conventions and events. A 3,400-square-foot terrace area will prove ideal for gala receptions, offering fresh air and stunning vistas.
On the lower level, a dining venue will offer guests exceptional food and ambiance, while Playa Azul will soon host spectacular beachfront weddings or vows-renewal ceremonies, as well as incredible outdoor receptions.
