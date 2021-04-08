Last updated: 02:38 PM ET, Thu April 08 2021

Beach Enclave Long Bay Announces Debut of All-New Beach Houses

Hotel & Resort April 08, 2021

Beach Enclave Long Bay
Private pool area at one of Beach Enclave Long Bay's beach houses. (photo via Beach Enclave)

WHY IT RATES: Beach Enclave's all-new beach houses offer additional accommodations at the Long Bay property. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor

Premier luxury real estate developer and hospitality operator Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos is pleased to announce that its new Beach Houses at Beach Enclave Long Bay are now open and accepting reservations. An intimate space for couples, friends and smaller families to gather and experience a relaxed, carefree, island lifestyle, Beach Enclave’s new Beach Houses offer stays enhanced with wellness programs, yoga, water sports and a team of on-call concierges, butlers and chefs that can personalize each experience.

The homes, designed by acclaimed architects of Jacobsen Arquitetura, consist of two-story, three- and four-bedroom beachfront private residences set on a secluded corner of Long Bay Beach. Influenced by their captivating and tranquil natural surroundings, the homes feature private access to one of the island’s most acclaimed beaches, known for its soft, white sand, turquoise-colored waters and verdant landscape.

An outcrop of mangroves at the corner of the bay serves as a natural haven for exploration on a paddleboard, and the beach is appealing to kiteboarders and families due to the shallow water and endless ocean views. Long Bay is located just ten minutes from the International Airport (PLS) and five minutes from Grace Bay’s celebrated entertainment district.

Showcasing an elegant and minimalist design, each Beach House has a large indoor kitchen and great room with double height ceiling, opening onto an expansive covered deck with a summer kitchen and sun deck. The open living spaces are layered with local wood and coral stone. Expansive sliding glass doors lead to private infinity-edge pools, signature outdoor showers and multiple terraces for alfresco dining and lounging. Appliances are Sub-Zero & Wolf, complemented by high quality, large format European tiling and Ipe hardwood decks.

Complimentary services include on-site reception, 24-hour security with gated entrance and an on-property concierge, dedicated to promptly addressing any requests such as housekeeping, in-villa chefs, grocery stocking, boat charters, spa services, airport transportation and more.

For more information or reservations visit www.beachenclave.com or contact experiences@beachenclave.com.

SOURCE: Beach Enclave press release.

