Beyond Green Adds Five New Member Properties to Sustainable Portfolio
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 10, 2023
Beyond Green, the portfolio of the world’s most sustainable independent hotels has welcomed five new member properties, including three properties in the continental United States.
These properties boast some of the best in sustainability among their design and functions. All of Beyond Green’s thirty-one hotels, resorts and lodges across the globe are also participating in the Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ I Prefer loyalty program.
In scenic Lake Tahoe is the Edgewood Tahoe Resort, a LEED Silver-certified property surrounded by the scenic lake and snow-capped mountains and featuring a golf course, spa, three dining options and more. The resort offers 154 rooms and is committed to land stewardship and environment development, offering recycling and community clean-up programs, reducing its water and chemical usage, increasing habitats for wildlife at its golf course and more.
The second new member property is Inn by the Sea, located along a mile of natural beach along the coast of Maine, just a few minutes away from Portland. The hotel offers 62 rooms and suites and has been a resort destination since 1950, with a spa, oceanview dining room featuring sustainable and local cuisine, and efforts in environmental preservation.
Moving to Miami, the 251-room The Palms Hotel & Spa is a family-owned resort with a focus on health and wellness, with locally sourced cuisine and partnerships with local environmental and community initiatives. It uses nearly zero disposable plastics and offers a comprehensive recycling program as well as beach clean-up programs.
The next two resorts are part of Lefay Resorts, located in two locations in Italy. The Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti is located within the Dolomites in Pinzolo, offering 88 suites and 21 residences within a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The resort offers two restaurants and bars, a large spa, all-season access to mountain sports and activities, all while being ClimaHotel-certified and using renewable energy via a biomass furnace and co-generation plant.
Its second Italian property to become part of Beyond Green is Lefay Resort & SPA Lago di Garda in Gargnano, Italy, a lakeside retreat offering panoramic views of the Riviera dei Limoni. The resort offers 96 suites, a large spa, two restaurants and bars. In terms of sustainability, it is the first tourism facility in southern Europe to obtain a Green Globe certification and has been offsetting all of its carbon emissions since 2013.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS