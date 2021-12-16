Book Playa’s Winter Wonderland Sale for Savings on the Newest Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts is offering great ways to save on some of its newest resorts with the Winter Wonderland Sale, going on now through January 19, 2022 with some of the lowest rates of the season.
The Wyndham Alltra Cancun is offering savings on bonus amenities, like an extra 10 percent off a cabana rental, 10 percent off spa services, 10 percent off a family or a romantic beach dinner, 10 percent off laundry services and 20 percent off late check-out.
The all-inclusive resort boasts a private beach in Cancun’s Hotel Zone, the Aura Spa, unlimited drinks and WiFi and a kids’ club for younger guests. All of its suites include private balconies and modern amenities. The resort offers twelve different suite styles, including one family suite with bunk beds as well as several that provide access to the Alltra VIP Club, which provides guests with a personal concierge, cocktail service and semi-private check-in and check-out.
Its sister property, the Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen Adult Resort is offering 10 percent off a romantic dinner, a cabana rental and premium drinks, and includes two free ziplining and cavern excursions.
The adults-only all-inclusive is located in Playa del Carmen, within walking distance of the area’s Fifth Avenue shops, boutiques and restaurants. Boasting six restaurants serving a variety of international fare as well as five bars and lounges, the Aura Spa and two pools, including the quiet pool on the roof, guests can enjoy the resort for all its liveliness or for its relaxing side. The resort features seven different suite categories.
The Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is another new resort participating in the Winter Wonderland Sale, offering the lowest rates of the season for travelers. This ultra-modern all-inclusive is located between the Caribbean waters and the Bahia Petempich lagoon, offering private piers, pools with views of the ocean, a kids’ club and much more. All of its ten suite options offer patios, rainfall showers and 24-hour room service.
The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen’s Winter Wonderland Sale offers the lowest rates of the season as well as ten percent off a romantic dinner, premium drinks and a cabana rental, with two free cavern and ziplining excursions.
This adults-only all-inclusive in Playa del Carmen offers a chic Fifth Avenue resort experience from which to enjoy the surrounding area’s nightlife, shopping, dining and adventurous excursions. With a rooftop infinity pool, a spa and nightly DJ performances. The resort features five different room and suite options for guests to choose from. Guests can gain access to the nearby Hilton Playa del Carmen and all of its amenities by upgrading to All-Inclusive Plus.
Other hotels and resorts participating in Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Winter Wonderland Sale include the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hilton La Romana, Hyatt Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Sanctuary Cap Cana and more.
