Last updated: 10:34 AM ET, Thu August 04 2022

Booking Holdings Second-Quarter Results Exceed Expectations

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood August 04, 2022

Suitcase delivered to hotel room.
Suitcase delivered to hotel room. (photo via structuresxx / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Booking Holdings Inc. announced its second-quarter financial results exceeded expectations for net income, room nights booked and gross bookings.

The company—which owns brands like Booking.com, Kayak and Priceline—revealed gross travel bookings beat analyst estimates for the second quarter by totaling $34.5 billion, up 57 percent from the same period in 2021.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Friends Riding Bicycles In A City

International Travel Remains a High-Priority

Family holiday in Fiji

gallery icon The Top Destinations With the Lowest Travel Advisories

Hilton opens its wings and has an aggressive expansion plan, including a pipeline of 105 properties.

Hilton Continues Caribbean and Latin America Expansion

Flight cancellations at airport.

Senators Propose New Bill Called Cash Refunds for Flights...

Glacier National Park, Collette, tours to Glacier National Park

Collette Announces First Tour Departure to Montana: Big Sky...

Booking Holdings also revealed room nights booked totaled 246 million, while second-quarter net income topped $857 million after the company registered a loss of $167 million in the second quarter last year.

In total, revenue jumped from $2.16 billion to $4.29 billion over the last year.

“We reached another milestone in our company's recovery from the impact of the pandemic with room nights for the second quarter surpassing 2019 levels for the first time,” Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel said.

“We continued to see very strong accommodation ADR growth, which helped drive a 38 percent increase in gross bookings, or a 48 percent increase on a constant currency basis, in the second quarter versus the second quarter of 2019,” Fogel continued.

As for third-quarter expectations, Booking Holdings officials said they expect record revenue and EBITDA to exceed totals from the third quarter of 2019. Analysts are forecasting third-quarter revenue of $6.34 billion.

“Looking forward, we expect record Q3 revenue and are very busy working with our customers and partners to help enable an extremely busy summer travel season,” Fogel added.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on United States

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Hilton opens its wings and has an aggressive expansion plan, including a pipeline of 105 properties.

Hilton Continues Caribbean and Latin America Expansion

IHG Hotels & Resorts Debuts New Global Campaign

Playa Hotels & Resorts Adds New Mexican Caribbean Property to Portfolio

Marriott International Beats Expectations With Second-Quarter Results

MGM Resorts International Restaurants Honored With Wine Spectator Awards

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS