Caesars Atlantic City Back in Business
Hotel & Resort Caesars Entertainment Corporation Rich Thomaselli July 05, 2020
Caesars Entertainment Atlantic City welcomed guests back to its hotels, casinos, restaurants, marina and beach on Friday as its properties at Caesars, Harrah's Resort and Bally's all reopened.
More than 100 days had passed since the hotels were closed due to the coronavirus.
Caesars Entertainment Regional President Ron Baumann was joined by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. celebrated the milestone with a brief ceremony on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
"Today is an exciting day because we get to welcome back our team members and guests to Caesars, Harrah's Resort and Bally's and look forward to making new memories together,” Baumann said in a statement. “Our health and safety protocols are at the forefront of our signature brand of hospitality, while continuing to offer a fun and enjoyable experience for guests. At the same time, we are excited to launch a first for us – al fresco dining experiences at each resort, starting today, just in time for the holiday weekend.”
Guests of Caesars resorts in Atlantic City can now enjoy takeout and outdoor dining options for food and beverages, including unique, al fresco dining experiences such as Guy Fieri's Rooftop Chop at Bally's, Gordon Ramsay Steak Under The Stars at Harrah's Resort, and the 25-year Atlantic City favorite, Nero's Italian Steakhouse at Caesars.
“We are looking forward to a great summer here in Atlantic City. Now more than ever, AC is a great getaway escape for those living within driving distance of the destination,” said Baumann.
On its gaming floors, the three properties have rearranged slot machine banks and trimmed seats at table games to allow for social distancing.
“The health and safety of our guests and team members is important to us, and we look forward to welcoming them back today with a fun and enjoyable experience, emphasizing social distancing and cleanliness,” added Baumann.
Caesars Las Vegas reopened last month.
For more information on Caesars Entertainment Corporation, New Jersey
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS