California Passes Law to Eliminate Small, Plastic Bottles in Hotels
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff October 10, 2019
California has banned the use of small plastic shampoo bottles in hotels.
According to a report in ABC News, California will no longer be able to provide small bottles filled with shampoo, conditioner or soap starting in 2023.
At that point, hotels with more than 50 guestrooms will need to provide an alternative away to deliver these items and, for properties with less than 50 rooms, the ban takes effect in 2024.
For those found in violation of the new law, they will face penalties including a $500 fine for the first offense. Subsequent violations will be $2,000.
Already many hotel companies have taken the first steps in eliminating small plastic bottles. Marriott International plans to eliminate these bottles in all of its guestrooms by December of 2020.
IHG has made a commitment to reduce its use of small plastic bottles by 200 million by 2021.
Disney resorts will also stop using small plastic bottles at its resort and on its cruise ships.
California has worked hard to reduce its plastic waste through a series of laws that include banning single-use plastic bags in grocery stores and allowing restaurants to hand out plastic straws by request only.
