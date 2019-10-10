Last updated: 01:38 PM ET, Thu October 10 2019

California Passes Law to Eliminate Small, Plastic Bottles in Hotels

Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff October 10, 2019

hotel soap, toiletries, hotel bathroom
Hotel toiletries have historically been provided in small plastic bottles. (photo via E+ / HowardOates)

California has banned the use of small plastic shampoo bottles in hotels.

According to a report in ABC News, California will no longer be able to provide small bottles filled with shampoo, conditioner or soap starting in 2023.

Trending Now
Eco-Friendly Travel
FOTO: San Miguel de Allende, México. (Foto Getty Images Plus)

San Miguel De Allende Launches Green Initiative

Destination & Tourism
Lemur in Madagascar.

G Adventures Launches Enhanced Official Animal Welfare Policy

Tour Operator
Marine iguana on the beach in the Galapagos Islands.

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas Goes Wild Over First Resort in...

Hotel & Resort
Sea Turtle in Cozumel, Mexico.

Sea Turtle Protection Program Draws Tourists to the Mexican...

Destination & Tourism

At that point, hotels with more than 50 guestrooms will need to provide an alternative away to deliver these items and, for properties with less than 50 rooms, the ban takes effect in 2024.

For those found in violation of the new law, they will face penalties including a $500 fine for the first offense. Subsequent violations will be $2,000.

Already many hotel companies have taken the first steps in eliminating small plastic bottles. Marriott International plans to eliminate these bottles in all of its guestrooms by December of 2020.

IHG has made a commitment to reduce its use of small plastic bottles by 200 million by 2021.

Disney resorts will also stop using small plastic bottles at its resort and on its cruise ships.

California has worked hard to reduce its plastic waste through a series of laws that include banning single-use plastic bags in grocery stores and allowing restaurants to hand out plastic straws by request only.

For more information on California

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
The Private Plunge Pool at Secrets Resorts and Spas.

AMResorts Launches New Secrets Resorts & Spas TV Campaign R...

AMResorts

Hotel Occupancy Up and Down Across the Caribbean

Marriott Announces Luxury Collection Brand Coming to Saudi Arabia

How the Rise of Multi-Gen Travel Is Influencing Resort Offerings

Fairmont Kea Lani: Heaven on Maui

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS