Cancun's Grand Oasis Palm Caters To Families and Adults-Only Guests Alike
Searching for an extraordinary tropical beach resort that will deliver an unforgettable family vacation in Cancún? The Grand Oasis Palm, part of Oasis Hotels & Resorts' three-resort complex, is situated right on the northern shore of Cancún’s famed hotel zone, where powdery white sand beaches meet peaceful, shallow waters. It's a perfect spot for little ones to splash and play in the sublime Caribbean Sea.
This all-inclusive beachfront Grand Oasis Palm has fantastic family fun offerings, along with some adults-only experiences designed to help parents relax and recharge. For those who prefer to vacation solely in the company of grown-ups, there are even accommodations that are reserved for adults only.
The Sian Ka’an room category offers an extra luxurious experience, with premium amenities, an exclusive gourmet restaurant and a private beach club. Also, at the Sens at Grand Palm, guests can enjoy a dedicated pool, lounge and snack shack, a cigar bar, night club and full-service spa.
Parents vacationing with kids are equally in need of time to themselves, and the resort offers plenty of opportunities for them to relax and reconnect. While the kids are having unlimited fun at the supervised kids club, the grown-ups can enjoy a romantic dinner, a cabaret dinner show, burlesque-style nightclub or even a nightly ocean cruise and party aboard a Spanish galleon.
Or, parents might need to indulge in the ultimate in relaxation by heading to the Sensoria Spa, which offers a menu of treatments that blend ancient and modern techniques and use only all-natural products. Spa-goers can also take advantage of the beautiful outdoor garden area, which features private cabins for body treatments, Balinese beds, pools and jacuzzis to take your relaxation experience to the next level.
Then, there are the kids’ areas, with the KiddO Zone being a major attraction. This fully supervised kids’ club features custom-made, shallow swimming pools, complete with small slides and mini-beds, a video game room, classes, costumes and even a restaurant designed exclusively for children. Movie showings, arts and crafts opportunities and daily indoor and outdoor activities keep little ones engaged and entertained while the adults enjoy some alone time.
Of course, there are plenty of unique ways for families to play together, too. A dedicated stretch of beach, called Pirata’s Bay, features a pool park that comes complete with a zip-line; splash zone pool area with slides and water trampoline; wading pool; camping zone and open-air movie theater, as well as games on offer aboard a docked pirate ship. Or, kids and parents might play together in the Arcade, where they’ll find interactive video games, such as racing, sports or dance-offs. For some downtime, families will love the relaxing Yucatan Jurassic River, a winding pool with a pre-historic dinosaur theme.
For more information, visit oasishoteles.com/en/hotels/grand-oasis-palm.
